HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Calls Dhurandhar Co-star Sara Arjun ‘Child Prodigy’, Compares Her To Dakota Fanning

Ranveer Singh Calls Dhurandhar Co-star Sara Arjun ‘Child Prodigy’, Compares Her To Dakota Fanning

Ranveer Singh praises debutant Sara Arjun at the Dhurandhar trailer launch, calling her a child prodigy and comparing her to Dakota Fanning as he applauds her talent and on-screen brilliance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-awaited trailer of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar premiered in Mumbai on Tuesday, drawing an enthusiastic response from audiences and industry insiders alike. But what truly stole the spotlight was Ranveer Singh’s glowing endorsement of his young co-star Sara Arjun, who marks her Bollywood debut with the film.

Ranveer Singh praises Sara Arjun

Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing about the 20-year-old actor, calling her one of the most gifted performers he has ever collaborated with. “Sara here is a prodigy, you just know some people are prodigies since childhood. Much like Dakota Fanning in Hollywood. Sara, I think it's a testament to you that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part. It feels like she has done 50 films before this. So precocious as a person, as a performer. You are one of the finest actors that I have shared the screen with,” he said.

He further highlighted how her prior work with noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam had already showcased her calibre. “You make me look better, and I have a heartfelt gratitude for that. I can't believe it's your first film. Obviously, you've acted in Mani Ratnam's films as well, and this is when the world will see your potential,” he added.

Sara Arjun’s journey

Sara is no stranger to the camera. She impressed audiences early on as young Nandini — the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character — in Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Her breakout moment, however, came much earlier in 2011 with Deiva Thirumagal, in which she played Vikram’s daughter. She later drew widespread acclaim for her performance in Vijay-produced Saivam (2014).

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by him, alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The cast features a powerhouse lineup — Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 5.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Sara Arjun Dhurandhar
