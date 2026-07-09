Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor danced to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'.

Ranveer Singh's dancing kept celebrations lively for all guests.

Prominent Bollywood stars attended Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception.

The wedding reception of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar turned into a memorable Bollywood celebration as Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reunited on the dance floor. The longtime friends brought back the excitement of their hit song Tune Maari Entriyaan, with videos from the star-studded evening quickly gaining traction across social media.

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Ranveer And Arjun Revive 'Gunday' Nostalgia

The reception witnessed one of the evening's biggest highlights when Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor performed to Tune Maari Entriyaan, the chartbuster that became immensely popular after the release of Gunday.

Clips circulating online captured the duo dancing with the same enthusiasm and chemistry that made the song a fan favourite. Their energetic performance instantly lifted the mood of the celebration and delighted guests.

Known for their close friendship beyond the screen, the actors appeared to be enjoying every moment as they shared the spotlight once again.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor stole the spotlight at Anshula Kapoor's wedding.



Their stylish appearance, electrifying energy, and incredible bond had everyone talking.



The duo once again proved why they're one of Bollywood's most loved pairs. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iVqcP48qOT — Ajay Pandey (@AjayPandeyAAS) July 8, 2026

Ranveer's Dance Keeps The Celebrations Going

Another viral video from the reception showed Ranveer enthusiastically dancing to Hum Pyaar Karne Wale from his blockbuster Dhurandhar.

His lively performance soon drew more guests onto the dance floor, adding to the festive atmosphere and keeping the celebrations in full swing throughout the evening.

Ranveer Singh dancing at Arjun kapoor sister Cocktail party on Tere Naal Nachna Song 🔥🔥



Bollywood parties are incomplete without OG PARTY STARTER 🗿



Ranveer attended with full security and avoided paparazzi after receiving threats post dhurandhar.



Wait for his dance moves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isxNmABiN5 — Jeet (@JeetN25) July 8, 2026

Stylish Appearances At The Reception

Ranveer arrived in a sophisticated all-black ensemble featuring a bandhgala-style sherwani jacket with a high collar and front-button detailing. He completed the layered monochrome look with a flowing black kurta, matching trousers and his signature tinted sunglasses.

Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, opted for a rich wine-coloured embroidered kurta adorned with sequins throughout the fabric, paired with matching bottoms in the same shade.

DJ AJ Shares Glimpses From The Celebration

The viral videos were shared by DJ AJ, who performed at the reception and curated the music for the evening.

The clips also offered heartwarming moments of newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar enjoying their special day. The couple could be seen dancing together while friends and family joined them on the dance floor, making the celebration even more memorable.

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Bollywood Stars Attend Anshula Kapoor's Reception

The Mumbai reception attracted several prominent names from the Hindi film industry, turning the occasion into a glamorous affair.

Among those who attended were Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor, all of whom arrived to celebrate with the newlyweds.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway, later announcing the news by sharing photographs from the special moment with fans.

(With inputs from ANI)