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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Recreate 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' Hookstep At Anshula Kapoor's Reception: WATCH

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Recreate 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' Hookstep At Anshula Kapoor's Reception: WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor recreated the iconic 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Mumbai wedding reception. The star-studded celebration has gone viral online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor danced to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'.
  • Ranveer Singh's dancing kept celebrations lively for all guests.
  • Prominent Bollywood stars attended Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception.

The wedding reception of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar turned into a memorable Bollywood celebration as Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reunited on the dance floor. The longtime friends brought back the excitement of their hit song Tune Maari Entriyaan, with videos from the star-studded evening quickly gaining traction across social media.

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Ranveer And Arjun Revive 'Gunday' Nostalgia

The reception witnessed one of the evening's biggest highlights when Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor performed to Tune Maari Entriyaan, the chartbuster that became immensely popular after the release of Gunday.

Clips circulating online captured the duo dancing with the same enthusiasm and chemistry that made the song a fan favourite. Their energetic performance instantly lifted the mood of the celebration and delighted guests.

Known for their close friendship beyond the screen, the actors appeared to be enjoying every moment as they shared the spotlight once again.

Ranveer's Dance Keeps The Celebrations Going

Another viral video from the reception showed Ranveer enthusiastically dancing to Hum Pyaar Karne Wale from his blockbuster Dhurandhar.

His lively performance soon drew more guests onto the dance floor, adding to the festive atmosphere and keeping the celebrations in full swing throughout the evening.

Stylish Appearances At The Reception

Ranveer arrived in a sophisticated all-black ensemble featuring a bandhgala-style sherwani jacket with a high collar and front-button detailing. He completed the layered monochrome look with a flowing black kurta, matching trousers and his signature tinted sunglasses.

Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, opted for a rich wine-coloured embroidered kurta adorned with sequins throughout the fabric, paired with matching bottoms in the same shade.

DJ AJ Shares Glimpses From The Celebration

The viral videos were shared by DJ AJ, who performed at the reception and curated the music for the evening.

The clips also offered heartwarming moments of newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar enjoying their special day. The couple could be seen dancing together while friends and family joined them on the dance floor, making the celebration even more memorable.

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Bollywood Stars Attend Anshula Kapoor's Reception

The Mumbai reception attracted several prominent names from the Hindi film industry, turning the occasion into a glamorous affair.

Among those who attended were Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor, all of whom arrived to celebrate with the newlyweds.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway, later announcing the news by sharing photographs from the special moment with fans.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was a major highlight of Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception?

A major highlight was Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor reuniting on the dance floor. They performed their hit song

Which songs did Ranveer Singh dance to at the reception?

Ranveer Singh danced to Tune Maari Entriyaan.

Who shared the viral videos from Anshula Kapoor's reception?

The viral videos from the reception were shared by DJ AJ, who performed and curated the music for the evening. His clips captured the energetic performances and heartwarming moments.

Which celebrities attended Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's reception?

Several prominent Bollywood stars attended, including Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Varun Dhawan. They joined the celebration of the newlyweds.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Arjun Kapoor Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Rohan Thakkar Anshula Kapoor Reception
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