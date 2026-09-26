Rani Swarnkar Breaks Silence On Govinda Rumours, Says ‘Stop Using My Name To Serve Your Agenda’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ssunita Ahuja publicly sought support amid marital difficulties, citing 'demons'.

Rani Swarnkar strongly refuted allegations, accusing Ssunita of manipulation.

Govinda previously denied romantic link, calling association with Rani professional.

Rani Swarnkar has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her alleged association with actor Govinda, who is married to Ssunita Ahuja. Her Instagram Stories post came after Ssunita made fresh comments about difficulties in her marriage and sought public support from women and Gen-Z audiences. Rani, who was recently seen with Govinda at Lalbaugcha Raja, strongly criticised what she described as attempts to use her name in the controversy. Govinda has previously denied any romantic relationship with Rani, saying their association is professional and that their temple visit was connected to his upcoming film Roopa. The claims remain disputed by those involved.

Rani Swarnkar’s Strong Message

Rani Swarnkar responded to the ongoing discussion through a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Without directly naming Ssunita Ahuja in the post, she made pointed remarks about a wife allegedly causing distress to her husband. Rani wrote, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko roz he jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti (The curses of a woman who is constantly trying to kill her own husband do not affect anyone) (sic)."

She went on to question the idea that another woman could be blamed for problems in a marriage that was already facing difficulties.

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Rani wrote, "Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain, or is it a carefully thought-out conspiracy? (sic)"

She also alleged that a man could be subjected to prolonged emotional pressure and isolation, before questioning the motives behind taking private marital matters into the public domain.

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"To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind closed doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy (sic)."





Rani concluded her message with a direct request: "Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women (sic)."

Ssunita Ahuja Seeks Support

Rani's post came shortly after Ssunita Ahuja spoke about her marriage during a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in West Bengal. She said she had visited the temple to seek Goddess Kali's blessings and pray for the difficulties in her life to end. Ssunita said, "I have come to Dakshineswar Temple today to seek the blessings of Goddess Kali. As you all know, Goddess Kali destroys demons. There are some demons in my life too, and I have come here to ask the Goddess to destroy them as well."

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She also appealed to the media not to give further attention to people whom she believes are seeking publicity through the controversy. "Those who are trying to gain publicity by coming into the media, I fold my hands and request the media not to support them. If the daughter or daughter-in-law of your own family had to go through all this, what would you do?" she said.

Ssunita further asked women and Gen-Z audiences to stand by her. "I want all of you to please support me. All the Gen-Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is breaking for no reason. I want all of you women to take a stand for me and stand by me. I want the Gen-Z youngsters to take a stand for me as well. And I request the media, please do not take these things any further. You should support me too."

Govinda Addresses Rani Swarnkar Speculation

The latest controversy follows Govinda's appearance with Rani at Lalbaugcha Raja. Pictures of the two at the Mumbai pandal led to renewed online speculation about their relationship. Speaking to ANI, Govinda rejected the suggestion of a romantic association and described the connection as professional. He also said their visit was linked to seeking blessings for Roopa.

Govinda said, "It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society."

The actor has maintained that his equation with Rani is connected to work and has denied the rumours surrounding their personal relationship. Meanwhile, Rani's latest post and Ssunita's recent public comments have added another chapter to the ongoing discussion around Govinda's marriage and professional associations.