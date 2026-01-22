Rani Mukerji Thanks Karan Johar For Standing By Her ‘Husky’ Voice When Others Rejected It

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji had thanked Filmmaker karan Johar for believing in her ‘husky’ voice that was rejected by many filmmakers in the initial stages of her career.

She went on to credit filmmaker Karan Johar for helping her retain her voice in future films. Rani recalled that while shooting the teaser of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan asked her if her voice was being dubbed in Ghulam.

When she said yes, he asked if she had any problem dubbing in her own voice. “He told me, ‘I love your voice, and you will dub for my film,’” she said.

Rani said Karan stood his ground despite pressure of being a new Filmmaker and believed in her voice. “Because of him, my voice became a part of my identity as an actor,” she said, adding that had he not done so, many of her films might not have carried her own voice.

Rani further went onto to elaborate how her voice was dubbed in her hit movie Ghulam and how she was left heartbroken.

The actress said that as a newcomer, she did not really have many choices. She shared that doing a film opposite Aamir Khan was a very big opportunity for her at the time because he was already one of the biggest superstars and that she hence did not choose to react to her voice dub.

She mentioned that she had later learned from director Vikram Bhatt that the decision to dub her voice in Ghulam had been taken collectively by Vikram, producer Mukesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan. Rani recalled that Aamir was made to explain the decision to her. “He told me that sometimes, for the best of the film, actors have to sacrifice certain things,” she said.

According to Rani, Aamir explained that the team felt her voice might not suit the character. He then asked her who her favourite actress was. “Without thinking, I said Sridevi,” Rani said. Aamir then gave her the example of Sridevi, pointing out that her voice had been dubbed in many films but it never stopped her from becoming a superstar. “He told me that I needed to surrender to whatever was best for the film,” Rani added.

Rani admitted that the decision upset her, but she chose not to show it. She said that being a team player is essential in filmmaking and that personal disappointments should not matter if the intent is right. Eventually, her voice was dubbed in Ghulam.

The conversation between Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar was a part of the 30 years celebration of the actress in Bollywood, organised by Yash Raj Films.

Talking about Ghulam, the film is a 1998 Hindi action drama directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. The movie starred Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, with Sharat Saxena, Rajit Kapur and Dalip Tahil in supporting parts. Ghulam released on June 19, 1998, and became popular for its strong

performances and gripping story.

