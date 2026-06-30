Randeep Hooda Rejected Salman Khan’s Advice; Says He Didn’t Want To Just Build A Star Image

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan advised Hooda to maintain a consistent hero image.

Hooda chose diverse roles instead, avoiding repetitive character portrayals.

He deliberately changes voice, rhythm to make every character unique.

Randeep Hooda has built a reputation for taking on unconventional roles and delivering memorable performances. While many actors aim to create a strong on-screen image, Hooda has always preferred to surprise audiences with something different. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Salman Khan once gave him career advice that he genuinely respected. However, despite believing it was sensible, he decided not to follow it - and has now explained why.

Salman Khan Advised Him To Protect His Hero Image

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Randeep Hooda recalled a conversation from the early years of his career. He revealed that both Salman Khan and his father encouraged him to choose roles that highlighted his image as a leading man.

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Recalling Salman Khan's words, Hooda shared that the superstar advised him to avoid characters that did not make him look like a hero. He admitted it was thoughtful advice and said his father had echoed the same opinion. According to Hooda, they believed that sticking to a consistent screen image would help him build a strong identity and eventually become a star.

Why Randeep Hooda Went In A Different Direction

Although he understood the reasoning behind the advice, Hooda felt it wasn't the right approach for him. He said he consciously chose a different path because he never wanted to keep playing the same kind of character.

For Hooda, every new film is an opportunity to challenge himself. Rather than repeating familiar roles, he has always looked for characters that push him as an actor and allow him to explore something new.

"I never followed that advice because I always felt that doing the same kind of role again and again would become boring. I never wanted that," he said.

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'Every Character Should Feel New'

Hooda also spoke about his acting process and explained why people often tell him that his performances are difficult to imitate. He considers that one of the finest compliments he can receive.

The actor said he deliberately changes his voice, speech pattern, rhythm and dialogue delivery for every role so that no two performances feel alike.

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At the same time, Hooda made it clear that he has nothing against building a star image. He simply questioned how an actor could continue reinventing themselves if they kept playing similar roles for years. He added that he never wanted to reach a stage where he was merely performing characters without discovering anything new, or where all his preparation revolved around spending time in the gym. That, he said, was the real reason he chose not to follow Salman Khan's advice, while adding that no one knows what the future may bring.

Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan have shared screen space in films including Kick, Sultan and Radhe.

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Eetha, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.