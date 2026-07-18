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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRandeep Hooda Reacts After Winning Best Debut Director At National Film Awards

Randeep Hooda Reacts After Winning Best Debut Director At National Film Awards

Randeep Hooda has reacted to winning the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The actor-filmmaker called the honour overwhelming, thanked his team for their support, and expressed hope that more young people will explore Veer Savarkar's legacy.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Randeep Hooda won National Award for debut film direction.
  • The film demanded much, facing many production challenges.
  • Hooda credited team, hoping recognition promotes Savarkar's legacy.

Actor Randeep Hooda has shared his first reaction after winning the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar. Calling the honour difficult to absorb, the actor-filmmaker said the project demanded more from him than any other work in his career. Hooda, who also co-wrote and starred in the film, reflected on the struggles faced during production and thanked his team for standing by the project through every challenge. He also said he hopes the recognition encourages younger audiences to learn more about Veer Savarkar's life and contributions to India's history and enduring legacy.

Randeep Hooda National Award

Reacting to his National Award win, Randeep Hooda said the recognition still feels unreal after the demanding journey of making Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The film marked his directorial debut while he simultaneously took on the responsibilities of acting and co-writing. In a statement, Hooda said, "Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar is a moment I’m still trying to process."

Film's Difficult Journey

The actor revealed that the film presented challenges at every stage of production but said the team never gave up despite the obstacles. He explained that directing the project for the first time while also playing the lead role came with immense responsibility.

Reflecting on the experience, Hooda said, "This film asked more of me than anything I’ve ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I’m glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward."

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He added that he wanted to portray Veer Savarkar's story with honesty and sincerity, saying the hardships faced during production were insignificant compared to Savarkar's own sacrifices.

Team Effort And Message

Randeep Hooda credited his entire team for believing in the project from the beginning and supporting it through difficult phases. According to the actor, the National Award is a shared achievement rather than an individual success.

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Expressing his gratitude, he said, "I’m deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I hope it inspires more people, especially the younger generation, to discover and reflect on Veer Savarkar’s legacy."

The National Award marks a significant milestone in Randeep Hooda's career, recognising his first outing as a director and the effort behind bringing Swatantryaveer Savarkar to the screen.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What National Award did Randeep Hooda win?

Randeep Hooda won the National Award for Best Debut Director for his film Swatantryaveer Savarkar. He also co-wrote and starred in the movie.

How did Randeep Hooda react to winning the National Award?

Hooda found the honour difficult to absorb and still felt it was unreal due to the demanding journey of making the film. He stated the project asked more from him than any other work.

What challenges did Randeep Hooda face during the production of Swatantryaveer Savarkar?

The film's journey was filled with challenges at every stage, requiring immense responsibility as he directed and played the lead role for the first time. Despite obstacles, the team persevered.

What does Randeep Hooda hope to achieve with this recognition?

He hopes the recognition encourages younger audiences to learn about Veer Savarkar's life and legacy. Hooda also aimed to portray Savarkar's story with honesty and sincerity.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Randeep Hooda National Film Awards Veer Savarkar Best Debut Director Swatantryaveer Savarkar Randeep Hooda Statement
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