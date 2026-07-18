Randeep Hooda won the National Award for Best Debut Director for his film Swatantryaveer Savarkar. He also co-wrote and starred in the movie.
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Randeep Hooda Reacts After Winning Best Debut Director At National Film Awards
Randeep Hooda has reacted to winning the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The actor-filmmaker called the honour overwhelming, thanked his team for their support, and expressed hope that more young people will explore Veer Savarkar's legacy.
- Randeep Hooda won National Award for debut film direction.
- The film demanded much, facing many production challenges.
- Hooda credited team, hoping recognition promotes Savarkar's legacy.
Frequently Asked Questions
What National Award did Randeep Hooda win?
How did Randeep Hooda react to winning the National Award?
Hooda found the honour difficult to absorb and still felt it was unreal due to the demanding journey of making the film. He stated the project asked more from him than any other work.
What challenges did Randeep Hooda face during the production of Swatantryaveer Savarkar?
The film's journey was filled with challenges at every stage, requiring immense responsibility as he directed and played the lead role for the first time. Despite obstacles, the team persevered.
What does Randeep Hooda hope to achieve with this recognition?
He hopes the recognition encourages younger audiences to learn about Veer Savarkar's life and legacy. Hooda also aimed to portray Savarkar's story with honesty and sincerity.
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