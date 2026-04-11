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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRandeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name; Share Meaning And First Pictures

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name; Share Meaning And First Pictures

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal their baby girl’s name Nyomica as she turns one month old, sharing its heartfelt meaning and emotional journey into parenthood.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram named daughter Nyomica Hooda.
  • Nyomica's name signifies divine grace and limitless freedom.
  • Randeep's sister thoughtfully selected the baby's name.
  • Hooda prepares for international project 'Matchbox The Movie'.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have entered a new chapter of their lives. As their daughter completed one month, the couple shared a heartfelt update, revealing her name and he name behind it.

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A Special Name With A Deeper Meaning

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Marking a month since welcoming their baby girl on March 10, 2026, the couple revealed that they have named her Nyomica Hooda. The announcement came via a social media post, where they shared a touching note along a photo.

In their statement, the couple said, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us.” They further shared that the name instantly resonated with them, adding, “Nyomica felt just right the moment we heard it.”

The meaning behind the name was also revealed in their caption: “A new center to our world - NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky.” The name, as per the statement, was thoughtfully chosen by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, making it even more meaningful for the family.

The Emotional Birth Announcement

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The couple had first shared the news of their daughter’s arrival on March 10, a date that already held emotional significance for the family. In a heartfelt message, Randeep wrote, “Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

He also shared a touching image of his father holding the newborn, symbolising a beautiful generational moment.

What’s Next For Randeep Hooda

On the professional front, Randeep is gearing up for his upcoming international project, Matchbox The Movie. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film features a star-studded cast including John Cena, Jessica Biel, and others. The film, based on the popular toy brand by Mattel, is expected to release in October this year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's daughter?

The couple has named their daughter Nyomica Hooda. They revealed the name one month after her birth.

What does the name Nyomica mean?

Nyomica means Divine Grace, Freedom, and limitless like the sky. The name was chosen by Randeep Hooda's sister.

When was Randeep Hooda's daughter born?

Their daughter was born on March 10, 2026. This date also holds significance as it's the birthday of Randeep's father.

What is Randeep Hooda's upcoming international project?

Randeep Hooda is set to star in 'Matchbox The Movie,' directed by Sam Hargrave. The film is based on a popular toy brand and features actors like John Cena and Jessica Biel.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Randeep Hooda ENtertainment News Lin Laishram
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