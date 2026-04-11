Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name; Share Meaning And First Pictures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram named daughter Nyomica Hooda.

Nyomica's name signifies divine grace and limitless freedom.

Randeep's sister thoughtfully selected the baby's name.

Hooda prepares for international project 'Matchbox The Movie'.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have entered a new chapter of their lives. As their daughter completed one month, the couple shared a heartfelt update, revealing her name and he name behind it.

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A Special Name With A Deeper Meaning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Marking a month since welcoming their baby girl on March 10, 2026, the couple revealed that they have named her Nyomica Hooda. The announcement came via a social media post, where they shared a touching note along a photo.

In their statement, the couple said, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us.” They further shared that the name instantly resonated with them, adding, “Nyomica felt just right the moment we heard it.”

The meaning behind the name was also revealed in their caption: “A new center to our world - NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky.” The name, as per the statement, was thoughtfully chosen by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, making it even more meaningful for the family.

The Emotional Birth Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The couple had first shared the news of their daughter’s arrival on March 10, a date that already held emotional significance for the family. In a heartfelt message, Randeep wrote, “Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

He also shared a touching image of his father holding the newborn, symbolising a beautiful generational moment.

What’s Next For Randeep Hooda

On the professional front, Randeep is gearing up for his upcoming international project, Matchbox The Movie. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film features a star-studded cast including John Cena, Jessica Biel, and others. The film, based on the popular toy brand by Mattel, is expected to release in October this year.