Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Sandeep Vanga praised Ranbir, Yash's profound performances.

Grammy winner Ricky Kej found film's storytelling completely engrossing.

Kej lauded world-class CGI, dignified narrative, and film's restraint.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej have shared their reviews of Ramayana, expressing admiration for the film and its performances. Both praised the cast, the film’s technical brilliance and the dedication of producer Namit Malhotra in bringing the epic saga to the big screen.

‘Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Both Nailed It Bone-Deep’

Taking to social media after watching the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their portrayals of Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively. He said both actors had delivered performances that resonated deeply with him.

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In his review, Sandeep wrote, “Want to experience the magnitude of Rama & Ravana? Please, go watch Ramayana. Ranbir & Yash - both nailed it bone-deep. Made their presence absolutely commanding. I loved it.”

He also had words of appreciation for producer Namit Malhotra. “I have never known a producer to be this committed,” he added.

Want to experience the MAGNITUDE of RAM & RAAVANA ? PLEASE go watch R A M A Y A N A. RANBIR & YASH — both nailed it bone-deep. 👌 Made their presence absolutely commanding 👏 I LOVED IT. ❤️ I have never known a producer to be this committed 🙏 @malhotra_namit — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 5, 2026

Ricky Kej Reviews ‘Ramayana’

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej also shared an elaborate review of Ramayana, revealing that he initially walked into the theatre intending to analyse its technical aspects. However, the film drew him in within the first four minutes, leaving him completely engrossed in the story.

Sharing his thoughts on X after watching the first-day, first-show screening in Bengaluru in IMAX 3D, Ricky wrote, “I watched Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana yesterday, first day, first show right here in Bengaluru (IMAX 3D). It took a while to digest everything I experienced on that screen before writing this.”

He further explained, “Going in, as a musician and filmmaker, I fully expected to analyse the technical aspects, the score, the sound design, the visual effects. But within 4 minutes, the film completely drew me in. I forgot to critique and simply got engrossed in what is, without a doubt, one of the greatest achievements in Indian cinema history. What was shown in the trailers was nothing; they barely scratched the surface. Every single department came together to tell this soul-stirring story in the most epic, magnificent fashion. Finally, a film on the Ramayana that does complete justice to its source material.”

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Ricky also praised the film’s writing, pointing out how it makes audiences empathise with Ravana while maintaining the narrative’s moral boundaries. He particularly appreciated Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama, admitting that it took him some time to see the actor in the role. However, he eventually found that Ranbir embodied the character through his movements, posture and expressions.

He was equally impressed by Yash’s screen presence as Ravana, predicting that the actor could emerge as the next “massive Indian star in Hollywood”.

Explaining what sets Ramayana apart from other big-budget Indian productions, Ricky highlighted the film’s restraint and its approach to storytelling.

“What makes this film far more powerful than typical high-budget Indian features is its restraint. It never succumbs to excessive, bombastic dialogue or physics-defying action sequences for cheap thrills. It holds a sense of dignity, grace, and reverence befitting Lord Ram,” he added.

Ricky also reserved special praise for the film’s visual effects, claiming that several sequences rival, and even surpass, the work seen in major Hollywood productions. He also said that the Jatayu-Ravana scene is the highlight of the film.

“Visually, the CGI easily rivals (and in many places surpasses) top-tier Hollywood studio productions. The climax sequence featuring Jatayu against Ravana is genuinely one of the finest visual effects sequences I have seen in global cinema. The finished VFX is a dramatic leap forward from the early trailer footage, proving how tirelessly the post-production team worked up to the release,” he wrote.

Ricky urged audiences to experience the film on the biggest screen possible, preferably in 3D. He also hinted at several emotionally powerful moments that viewers could look forward to.

I watched Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana yesterday, first day, first show right here in Bengaluru (IMAX 3D). It took a while to digest everything I experienced on that screen before writing this. Going in, as a musician and filmmaker, I fully expected to analyze the technical aspects, the score, the sound design, the visual effects. But within 4 minutes, the film completely drew me in. I forgot to critique and simply got engrossed in what is, without a doubt, one of the greatest achievements in Indian cinema history. What was shown in the trailers was nothing; they barely scratched the surface. Every single department came together to tell this soul-stirring story in the most epic, magnificent fashion. Finally, a film on the Ramayana that does complete justice to its source material. The film opens with Ravana’s origin story, crisply edited and immensely powerful. The writing around Ravana is brilliant: it builds a complex character where you almost begin to empathize with him, yet the script masterfully holds you back, establishing the perfect antagonist to Lord Ram. To be completely honest, it took me a moment to accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram initially, but the moment his character enters the jungle in exile, he embodies Lord Ram in every movement, posture, and expression. Every performance across the ensemble is stellar. @TheNameIsYash ’s presence is unbelievable, mark my words, he is set to become the next massive Indian star in Hollywood. What makes this film far more powerful than typical high-budget Indian features is its restraint. It never succumbs to excessive, bombastic dialogue or physics-defying action sequences for cheap thrills. It holds a sense of dignity, grace, and reverence befitting Lord Ram. Before walking in, I was uncertain about the score, having heard the endless online debates surrounding it. But seeing it synced to the imagery, I realized it is the precise, elevated soundtrack an epic of this scale demands. The magical combination of @arrahman and @HansZimmer excel extraordinarily. The score soars with majestic weight in the grand moments, recedes into delicate nuance during the quiet ones, and amplifies every emotional beat. Zimmer's & Rahman’s touch, uplifts the narrative in a way few composers on earth could achieve. Visually, the CGI easily rivals (and in many places surpasses) top-tier Hollywood studio productions. The climax sequence featuring Jatayu against Ravana is genuinely one of the finest visual effects sequences I have seen in global cinema. The finished VFX is a dramatic leap forward from the early trailer footage, proving how tirelessly the post-production team worked up to the release. @malhotra_namit is a true visionary. From building @PrimeFocusIndia to leading @dneg to international dominance, and now pouring his mastery into @WorldOfRamayana , he has delivered a cinematic landmark for generations. Paired with the sharp storytelling, direction, and structural depth brought by @niteshtiwari22 and @Sriram_raghv , the film achieves world-class standing. Do yourself a favor: watch this on the largest screen possible, preferably in 3D. I bet on anything, you will experience at least five genuine goosebump moments that leave you in awe, and bring tissues for at least two scenes; the emotional weight will hit you deeply. — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) November 6, 2026

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The film is currently running in theatres. It registered a strong opening at the box office, earning Rs 64.85 crore net on its first day.





