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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ranbir Kapoor, Yash - Both Nailed It Bone-Deep’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ricky Kej Review ‘Ramayana’

‘Ranbir Kapoor, Yash - Both Nailed It Bone-Deep’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ricky Kej Review ‘Ramayana’

Ramayana review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ricky Kej praised the film and applauded Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s performances as Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Director Sandeep Vanga praised Ranbir, Yash's profound performances.
  • Grammy winner Ricky Kej found film's storytelling completely engrossing.
  • Kej lauded world-class CGI, dignified narrative, and film's restraint.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej have shared their reviews of Ramayana, expressing admiration for the film and its performances. Both praised the cast, the film’s technical brilliance and the dedication of producer Namit Malhotra in bringing the epic saga to the big screen.

‘Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Both Nailed It Bone-Deep’

Taking to social media after watching the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their portrayals of Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively. He said both actors had delivered performances that resonated deeply with him.

ALSO READ| ‘Ramayana’ Opens At Rs 64.85 Cr; Beats ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Animal’ And ‘Pathaan’ Day 1 Collection But Not ‘Adipurush’

In his review, Sandeep wrote, “Want to experience the magnitude of Rama & Ravana? Please, go watch Ramayana. Ranbir & Yash - both nailed it bone-deep. Made their presence absolutely commanding. I loved it.”

He also had words of appreciation for producer Namit Malhotra. “I have never known a producer to be this committed,” he added.

Ricky Kej Reviews ‘Ramayana’

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej also shared an elaborate review of Ramayana, revealing that he initially walked into the theatre intending to analyse its technical aspects. However, the film drew him in within the first four minutes, leaving him completely engrossed in the story.

Sharing his thoughts on X after watching the first-day, first-show screening in Bengaluru in IMAX 3D, Ricky wrote, “I watched Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana yesterday, first day, first show right here in Bengaluru (IMAX 3D). It took a while to digest everything I experienced on that screen before writing this.”

He further explained, “Going in, as a musician and filmmaker, I fully expected to analyse the technical aspects, the score, the sound design, the visual effects. But within 4 minutes, the film completely drew me in. I forgot to critique and simply got engrossed in what is, without a doubt, one of the greatest achievements in Indian cinema history. What was shown in the trailers was nothing; they barely scratched the surface. Every single department came together to tell this soul-stirring story in the most epic, magnificent fashion. Finally, a film on the Ramayana that does complete justice to its source material.”

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Ricky also praised the film’s writing, pointing out how it makes audiences empathise with Ravana while maintaining the narrative’s moral boundaries. He particularly appreciated Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama, admitting that it took him some time to see the actor in the role. However, he eventually found that Ranbir embodied the character through his movements, posture and expressions.

He was equally impressed by Yash’s screen presence as Ravana, predicting that the actor could emerge as the next “massive Indian star in Hollywood”.

Explaining what sets Ramayana apart from other big-budget Indian productions, Ricky highlighted the film’s restraint and its approach to storytelling.

“What makes this film far more powerful than typical high-budget Indian features is its restraint. It never succumbs to excessive, bombastic dialogue or physics-defying action sequences for cheap thrills. It holds a sense of dignity, grace, and reverence befitting Lord Ram,” he added.

Ricky also reserved special praise for the film’s visual effects, claiming that several sequences rival, and even surpass, the work seen in major Hollywood productions. He also said that the Jatayu-Ravana scene is the highlight of the film.

“Visually, the CGI easily rivals (and in many places surpasses) top-tier Hollywood studio productions. The climax sequence featuring Jatayu against Ravana is genuinely one of the finest visual effects sequences I have seen in global cinema. The finished VFX is a dramatic leap forward from the early trailer footage, proving how tirelessly the post-production team worked up to the release,” he wrote.

Ricky urged audiences to experience the film on the biggest screen possible, preferably in 3D. He also hinted at several emotionally powerful moments that viewers could look forward to.

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The film is currently running in theatres. It registered a strong opening at the box office, earning Rs 64.85 crore net on its first day.



Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent personalities have shared their reviews of the film Ramayana?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of 'Animal,' and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej have both expressed their admiration for the film. They praised its performances and technical brilliance.

What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga appreciate about the actors in Ramayana?

He praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for 'nailing it bone-deep' in their roles as Rama and Ravana, making their presence commanding. He also admired producer Namit Malhotra's commitment.

What was Ricky Kej's initial approach to watching Ramayana and how did it change?

As a musician and filmmaker, he intended to analyze technical aspects. However, the film engrossed him within four minutes, making him forget to critique and simply enjoy the story.

How did Ricky Kej describe the visual effects in Ramayana?

He stated the CGI rivals and often surpasses top-tier Hollywood productions. He highlighted the Jatayu-Ravana climax as one of the finest VFX sequences he has seen in global cinema.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sandeep Reddy Vanga Ricky Kej ENtertainment News
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