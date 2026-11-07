Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Make Directorial Debut In 2-3 Years, Says 'Last Decade As An Actor'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor suggested this is his

He clarified he meant challenging roles, not retirement from acting.

Fans expressed concern online, urging him to continue acting.

Kapoor plans directorial debut within next two to three years.

Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor has sparked speculation about his future in films after suggesting that this could be his "last decade as an actor". The remark came during a conversation with BBC Asian Network, where he discussed his career and upcoming projects alongside co-star Sai Pallavi. However, Ranbir was quick to clarify that he was referring to the kind of challenging roles he currently gets to play, not announcing his retirement. The actor also spoke about his ambition to direct films, revealing that he hopes to begin work on his directorial debut within the next two to three years.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Last Decade As An Actor' Remark

During the podcast, Ranbir spoke about his demanding schedule and how he has been moving between film projects with little time to take a break. In the middle of the conversation, he made a statement that caught Sai Pallavi by surprise.

bro no way in hell this man is even thinking about leaving bollywood??? this place is already trash what will happen if fine actors like him already leave so soon, mr. ranbir kapoor pls stfu!!??? — g. (@lifesatamasha) November 7, 2026

He said, "I think this is my last decade as an actor." Sai, who appeared surprised, responded, "Ohhh..." before asking him to explain what he meant. Ranbir then clarified that he was talking about the opportunities to play certain kinds of roles at this stage of his career, particularly performances such as the one in Ramayana. Explaining his point, he said, "What I mean is where I can get to play these parts."

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His comment was subsequently shared widely online, with fans expressing concern that the actor might be considering an early retirement. One social media user wrote, "Don't say like that, Ranbir! You are just 44. We want u another 2 decades. It's heartbreaking."

Arey! Don't say like that Ranbir! U r just 44. We want u another 2 decades. It's heart breaking. Direct movies along with acting — self criticising actor's fan (@Rk_is_unique) November 7, 2026

Another fan disagreed with the possibility of him stepping away from films, commenting, "Last decade as an actor' EXCUSE ME??? Stop speaking, Ranbir Kapoor. You’re not retiring from acting until you’re 85. Alia, please handle this." A third user requested, "Ranbir, please act till you’re 85; please do 40 more movies; please do every movie that’s releasing, I don't want you retiring from an art you’ve mastered so well."

Another surprised fan wrote, "Whattt? No Ranbir, please do more movies."

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Ranbir Kapoor Plans Directorial Debut In 2-3 Years

Apart from discussing his acting career, Ranbir also revealed that he has been thinking about stepping behind the camera. The actor expressed his interest in direction and said he hopes to begin working on his first film as a director within the next few years.

Speaking about his plans, he said, "I really want to get these films done and really get on floors with my directorial debut within two or three years." Ranbir also indicated that directing would allow him to explore a different side of filmmaking. However, he does not necessarily intend to cast himself in the projects he directs.

While Ranbir's comment initially sounded like a hint at retirement, his clarification suggests that he is thinking about the changing nature of his acting career. With a directorial debut also on his mind, the actor appears keen to explore new creative opportunities.