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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Vs Yash: Who Is The Highest-Paid Star Of Rs 4,000 Crore Epic Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor Vs Yash: Who Is The Highest-Paid Star Of Rs 4,000 Crore Epic Ramayana?

'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have reportedly earned Rs 150 crore and Rs 100 crore respectively for the two-part epic, making Ranbir the film's highest-paid lead actor.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
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  • Yash reportedly receives Rs100 crore for his Ravana role.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is already one of the most talked-about Indian films in production, and with a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore across two instalments, it is set to become the most expensive film project in the history of Indian cinema. While fans eagerly await the film's worldwide trailer launch on July 24, fresh reports have shed light on the reported fees of its leading stars. According to a report by The Times of India, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, has reportedly been paid Rs 150 crore for both parts of the epic, amounting to Rs 75 crore per film.

Who Received More Salary For Ramayana?

Nitesh Tiwari is directing Ramayan, and Namit Malhotra is producing it. Ranbir Kapoor is set to steal the show with his portrayal of Lord Shri Rama in the two-part Ramayan. According to a Times of India report, Ranbir Kapoor has received a fee of Rs 150 crore for both parts, meaning he's charged Rs 75 crore for each part.

Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana, has also reportedly secured a substantial pay packet. The Kannada superstar has reportedly been paid Rs 100 crore for the two-part project, or Rs 50 crore per instalment.

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If these figures are accurate, Ranbir Kapoor emerges as the highest-paid lead actor on the project.

A Landmark Film With Sky-High Expectations

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana has generated immense anticipation long before its release. The trailer was first showcased at an exclusive event in New Delhi on July, with its global release scheduled for July 24 .

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The first instalment of the mythological epic is slated for release during Diwali 2026, while the second chapter is expected to arrive in Diwali 2027.

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh. With its unprecedented scale, star-studded cast and reported multi-billion-rupee budget, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious cinematic ventures ever undertaken in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the two instalments of Ramayana expected to be released?

The first instalment is slated for release during Diwali 2026. The second chapter is expected to arrive in Diwali 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash
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