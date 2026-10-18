Ranbir Kapoor Sings ‘Kabira’ With Harshdeep Kaur At Durga Puja Pandal: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor delighted fans singing 'Kabira' with Harshdeep Kaur.

Actor greeted Ayan Mukerji, posed for photos at the event.

Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, other celebrities also attended Durga Puja festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor delighted fans at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal with an impromptu singing performance during Navratri celebrations. The Bollywood actor joined singer Harshdeep Kaur on stage to sing ‘Kabira’, the popular track from his 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Videos of the moment have since surfaced on social media.

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Ranbir Kapoor Joins Harshdeep Kaur For ‘Kabira’

During his visit, Ranbir met his filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji and greeted photographers at the venue, posing for pictures. However, his musical moment with Harshdeep became a highlight of the visit.

In a video circulating online, the Rockstar actor is seen holding a microphone and joining Harshdeep as she performs ‘Kabira’. He also turns the microphone towards the crowd, encouraging those gathered to sing along.

Ranbir arrived at the pandal wearing a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas. He offered prayers to Goddess Durga and later posed for photographs with folded hands.

Kabir Thapar gaana chahta hai, dance karna chahta hai, nostalgic bhi hona chahta hai…bas rukna nahi chahta 🥰✨ #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/pBhwO4KiWB — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 18, 2026

Kajol, Jaya Bachchan And Other Celebrities Attend Durga Puja

This year marked the 80th year of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations, continuing the Mukherjee family’s long-standing tradition of marking the festival with devotion and grandeur.

Several other celebrities also attended the festivities. Kajol arrived with her children, Yug and Nysa Devgn, wearing a yellow-orange saree. She was seen photographing the idol of Goddess Durga and posing with Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji and filmmaker Anurag Basu were also among those present. Jaya and Anurag visited the pandal to offer prayers, with Anurag sporting a blue kurta.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Film ‘Ramayana’

On the professional front, Ranbir is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, coinciding with Diwali, while the second part is expected to release during Diwali 2027.