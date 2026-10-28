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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor’s Phone Number Leaked On Camera? Video From 'Ramayana' Event Goes Viral | WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor’s Phone Number Leaked On Camera? Video From 'Ramayana' Event Goes Viral | WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor’s interaction with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Poorna Jagannathan at the Ramayana: Part One screening in Los Angeles has sparked curiosity after she asked for his phone number.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor attended 'Ramayana' screening in Los Angeles.
  • Viral video showed Ranbir giving Poorna Jagannathan his number.
  • Interaction sparked speculation regarding his contact details visibility.
  • Upcoming 'Ramayana: Part One' film releases November 5.

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a special screening of Ramayana: Part One in Los Angeles with co-stars Sai Pallavi and Yash and the film’s makers. Among the videos from the event, one featuring Ranbir and his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Poorna Jagannathan has drawn attention online. In the clip, Poorna is seen asking Ranbir for his phone number while the two chat on the red carpet. She then hands him her phone, and Ranbir appears to enter his number. The interaction has prompted speculation among viewers about whether his contact details were accidentally visible, although the number cannot be clearly made out in the footage.

Ranbir Kapoor Types His Number

The video was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram and quickly became a talking point among fans. Ranbir and Poorna, who worked together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, can be seen having a brief conversation before she gives him her mobile phone. Ranbir appears to type something into the device before returning it to her. Since the recording was shot from a distance, the details on the phone screen are not visible clearly enough to establish whether his actual contact number was shown.

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The clip has nevertheless fuelled curiosity among social media users, with many focusing on the brief exchange between the former co-stars.

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 Ramayana Screening In Los Angeles

The invite-only screening of Ramayana: Part One was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 27. Ranbir attended the event alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash, while director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were also present.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prem Sai Ponguru (@premponguru)

Several videos from the evening have surfaced online, showing the cast posing for photographers and interacting with guests. The 3D screening took place at the museum’s David Geffen Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 945. The event also saw the presence of guests including Jada Pinkett Smith, Rohini Iyer, Benji Kelly and Gisella Marengo.

 Ramayana Budget And Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being made in two parts. According to reports, the combined production budget is around Rs 4,000 crore, placing the project among the most expensive Indian films made to date.

The film adapts the Indian epic Ramayana and features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on November 5. The Los Angeles screening has added to the buzz around the much-awaited film, with the cast’s appearances and behind-the-scenes moments continuing to circulate online.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Ranbir Kapoor and Poorna Jagannathan at the Ramayana screening?

Poorna Jagannathan asked Ranbir Kapoor for his phone number at the screening. Ranbir appeared to type his number into her phone during their interaction.

Where and when was the special screening of Ramayana: Part One held?

The invite-only screening of Ramayana: Part One took place on Tuesday, October 27, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. It was held in the museum's David Geffen Theatre.

Who are the main stars and director of Ramayana, and when is Part One expected to release?

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash star as Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana, respectively. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and Part One is scheduled for release on November 5.

What is the reported budget for the Ramayana film series?

The combined production budget for the two parts of Ramayana is reported to be around Rs 4,000 crore. This places it among the most expensive Indian films made to date.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Nitesh Tiwari Yash Sai Pallavi Poorna Jagannathan Namit Malhotra Ramayana Part One Ramayana Screening Ramayana LA Premiere
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