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Nearly two decades after making his Bollywood debut, Ranbir Kapoor delivered the biggest box-office success of his career with Animal. Released in December 2023, the action-crime drama not only shattered records but also cemented the actor’s position among the biggest stars of his generation.

The film emerged as a cultural phenomenon, attracting audiences across the globe and becoming Ranbir’s highest-grossing film to date.

Animal Delivered Massive Returns

Having entered the industry in 2007, Ranbir Kapoor had already built an impressive filmography before Animal arrived. However, it was this hard-hitting action drama that gave him the most commercially successful film of his career.

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In the film, Ranbir played Vijay Singh, a complex and intense character who resonated strongly with audiences. The cast also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra, while Bobby Deol earned widespread praise for his portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque.

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 150 crore, Animal went on to collect approximately Rs 901 crore worldwide. The extraordinary box-office performance translated into an estimated 500 per cent return on investment, making it one of the most profitable Hindi films of recent years.

Ranbir Gears Up For Ramayana

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and backed by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios, Animal continues to enjoy immense popularity among fans and remains available for streaming on Netflix.

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The success of the film has also paved the way for a sequel titled Animal Park. The makers have yet to reveal major details about the project, but anticipation is already high among moviegoers eager to revisit the film’s world.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently focused on one of the most ambitious projects of his career, Ramayana. The mythological epic is being developed as a two-part franchise, with the first instalment scheduled for release during Diwali 2026.