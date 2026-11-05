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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Reveals Raha's Special Connection With Ramayana, Says She Will Appear In Film

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Raha's Special Connection With Ramayana, Says She Will Appear In Film

Ranbir Kapoor reveals daughter Raha's reported cameo in Ramayana, sharing how visits to the sets sparked her interest in the epic and calling her the light of his life.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir's daughter Raha reportedly cameos, interested from film sets.
  • Raha shares screen with Ranbir, Pallavi, Dubey in film.
  • Ranbir stated his daughter Raha is

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has a special family connection for the actor, as his daughter Raha Kapoor is reportedly set to make a brief on-screen appearance in the film. The actor has revealed that the four-year-old developed an interest in the mythological story after visiting the sets during the shoot. According to Ranbir, Raha will feature in a cameo alongside him, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey. The revelation has added another talking point around the much-anticipated film, which releases in theatres on November 5. Ranbir also spoke about his daughter and described her as the light of his life.

Raha Kapoor's Ramayana Cameo

In a recent interview about Ramayana, Ranbir spoke about Raha's visits to the film's sets and her growing curiosity about the story. The actor revealed that his daughter became interested in the characters and events depicted in the mythological drama after watching the filming process.

According to Ranbir, Raha will have a cameo in the film and will share a scene with him, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman. Her appearance will mark her first on-screen outing, making it a special moment for the actor and his family.

Ranbir also indicated that the story of Lord Ram has made a strong impression on Raha. Her interest reportedly grew as she spent time on the sets and watched the team bring the epic to the screen.

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Ranbir Kapoor Calls Raha The Light Of His Life

During the same conversation, Ranbir was asked who brings the most light into his life. The actor immediately named his daughter, expressing how much she means to him. He said, "There is no doubt that my daughter is the 'Diva' (light) of my life... This is her fourth Diwali. Her birthday falls on November 6, two days before Diwali. I hope she gets all your love and blessings."

Raha, who turns four on November 6, is Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's first child. The actor's comments have also offered a glimpse into his life as a father, alongside the excitement surrounding his latest film.

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About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Yash plays Ravana, while the film brings together a large ensemble cast. The film, reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. Raha's reported cameo adds a personal detail to the film's release, particularly for fans of Ranbir and Alia.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Raha Kapoor appear in the

Yes, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is reportedly set to make a brief cameo appearance in the film. She will share a scene with Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey.

How did Raha Kapoor become interested in the

Raha developed an interest in the mythological story after visiting the sets during the film's shoot. She watched the filming process and became curious about the characters.

How does Ranbir Kapoor describe his daughter, Raha?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Raha the 'light of his life.' He expressed how much she means to him, especially as she approaches her fourth birthday.

When is

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari,

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Raha Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Daughter Ramayana Movie Raha Kapoor Bollywood Debut Raha Kapoor Ramayana Cameo
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