Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan was visibly touched by Ranbir's family revelation.

Ranbir Kapoor brought emotional depth and festive warmth to the hot seat during the Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. While sharing screen space with host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the actor made a deeply moving revelation about his household that left Big B visibly touched.

Ranbir shared that his nearly two-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor, has grown up listening to the veteran actor's voice every single morning.

Raha Listens To Big B's Hanuman Chalisa

Speaking about how parenthood introduced a sacred morning ritual of faith into his and Alia Bhatt’s home, Ranbir disclosed that their mornings are anchored by Amitabh Bachchan's powerful rendition of the sacred hymn.

Sharing the personal routine on national television, Ranbir told Big B: "Jabse meri beti Raha paida hui hai, aisa koi din nahi guzra hai jahan hum subah aapke gaaye hue Hanuman Chalisa se shuru... [Ever since my daughter Raha was born, there hasn’t been a single day when we haven’t started our morning with the Hanuman Chalisa sung by you]." Visibly moved by the unexpected and heartwarming revelation, a delighted Amitabh Bachchan smiled and responded warmly:"Wah, kya baat hai... [Wow, excellent.]"

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Ranbir also reflected on what keeps his marriage with Alia Bhatt grounded and steady amid the relentless glare of showbiz.

"Hamaari rishte ki jo neev hai, jo jad hai, woh dosti hai. Main hamesha se yeh manta hoon ki... prem ek rishte ko jodta hai, vishwas ek rishte ko mazboot banata hai, aur samman ek rishte ko kayam rakhta hai, and I think these are the important foundations in a relationship. [The foundation of our relationship, its roots, is friendship. I have always believed that love brings a relationship together, trust makes it stronger, and respect helps it endure. I think these are the important foundations of a relationship]."

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Ranbir and Alia's romance famously took off on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's superhero fantasy spectacle Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which coincidentally also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. After several years of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.