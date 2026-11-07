Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir recounted father Rishi slapping him for temple slipper mistake.

Rishi Kapoor was very religious, particular about traditions and customs.

Ranbir also revealed mother Neetu was stricter in discipline.

He often cherishes memories of his late father's influence.

Ranbir Kapoor once recalled a childhood incident when his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, slapped him during a Diwali puja at the family’s iconic RK Studios in Mumbai. The actor revealed that it was the only time his father had hit him, and the reason was his mistake of entering the temple premises wearing slippers. Ranbir shared the anecdote while appearing on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Why Did Rishi Kapoor Slap Ranbir?

During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir spoke about his father’s religious nature and recalled how particular he was about following traditions and customs.

Remembering the incident, Ranbir said, “Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki padi thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious thay. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe tapli padi thi.” [I was hit really hard only once! It happened during the Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa was very religious. I think I was eight or nine years old. I had entered the temple wearing slippers, so he slapped me on the head.]

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The actor explained that his father did not approve of him entering the temple with footwear on. He also made it clear that this was the only occasion when Rishi had physically disciplined him.

Ranbir Reveals Neetu Kapoor Also Disciplined Him

During the same conversation, Ranbir also spoke about his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and how she used to discipline him during his childhood. He jokingly recalled that Neetu was stricter when it came to correcting his behaviour and even mentioned an occasion when she had hit him with a hanger. The conversation offered a glimpse into Ranbir's childhood and the different ways his parents approached discipline.

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Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling cancer. Over the years, Ranbir has spoken about his relationship with his father and the impact his loss had on the family. The actor has often recalled Rishi's influence on his life, while also sharing personal memories that reveal the veteran star's personality beyond his film career.