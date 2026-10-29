‘Meri Sherni Mere Aage Khadi Thi’: Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Proposing To Alia Bhatt On 'KBC 18'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapoor felt like a mouse proposing to his

Ranbir Kapoor recently revisited the unforgettable moment he asked his wife, Alia Bhatt, to marry him in the heart of Kenya's Masai Mara national reserve. Appearing on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 alongside his upcoming mega-budget film Ramayana's team, the actor narrated the nail-biting story of getting down on one knee while lions were just 100 metres away. His detailed account of popping the question to his "sherni" (lioness) while feeling like a "chuha" (mouse) left legendary host Amitabh Bachchan completely amazed.

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Proposing To Alia Bhatt

Ranbir, who appeared on the show with Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, shared how meticulously he had orchestrated the romantic ambush in the middle of their safari.

Detailing the preparation behind the surprise, Ranbir said, "I had already told my guide, who was also our driver, to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring with me, as I planned to get down on one knee, while you took photographs from a distance. Because girls love taking photographs and posting them on Instagram."

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Reacting to the actor's practical insight into modern social media culture, a smiling Amitabh Bachchan quipped, “Proof to hona chahiye. [There should be proof.]”

Ranbir added, “Teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 meter par, aur meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki, [There were three big lions on one side, about 100 metres away, and my lioness was standing in front of me. Meanwhile, I had turned into a mouse, down on one knee] 'Baby, Will you marry me?' It was a very very wonderful moment of my life that I will always remember.”

Blown away by his composure and willingness to plan such an elaborate surprise near wild animals, Big B praised the actor’s guts, saying, "Well done."

So there were 3 lions on other side during the proposal 😭😭 As Ranbir said - 3 babbar sher on the other side, his "Sherni" Alia in front of him and himself down on his knees like a chuha with the ring 💍😭🤣🤏🏻 How cuteeee 🥹🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻 #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt https://t.co/HwXdRqKn1c — 🏹RK🏹 (@RanbirIsLife) October 28, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Relationship

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating in 2018 during the filming of Ayan Mukerji's mythological fantasy adventure Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. After dating for four years, Ranbir surprised Alia with a private jungle proposal in Masai Mara in early 2022.

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The couple officially tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony held at their Bandra residence, Vastu, surrounded by close friends and immediate family. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. The special Ramayana episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor and his team is scheduled to air on October 30, on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV.