Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahakavya producer Prakash Mahobiya alleged rival film's negative marketing.

He claimed YouTubers spread negativity, suspected big-budget Ramayana teams.

His film faced poor box office, criticism for casting and visual effects.

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is set to arrive in cinemas around Diwali. Ahead of the big-budget mythological epic, another film based on the Ramayana, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, released on September 25. However, the film has struggled at the box office and faced criticism over its casting and visual effects. Now, its producer Prakash Mahobiya has alleged that the team behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana was involved in negative marketing against his film.

‘Mahakavya’ Producer Makes Serious Allegations

Speaking to India Today, Prakash Mahobiya addressed the poor box office performance of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, which stars Anjali Arora. He claimed that negative publicity surrounding the film prevented it from reaching a wider audience.

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According to Prakash, negative comments about the film were allegedly circulated among YouTubers and influencers, discouraging people from watching it before forming their own opinions.

He said, "Negative marketing was done from the beginning. We did not get an opportunity to reach our audience. The people who watched our film liked it very much. But if they did not get a chance to watch it, how can they form an opinion?"

Producer Claims False Information Was Circulated

Prakash further alleged that several people were encouraged to spread negative information about the film because other large-scale projects based on the same subject are also in the pipeline.

He said, "According to the information we have received, other films on the same subject are also coming, which are big-budget films. As far as we know, many opportunities for negative marketing have been given to YouTubers, influencers and others. They are spreading wrong information and telling people not to watch our film."

When asked whether he was specifically accusing the teams led by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra of being behind the alleged campaign, Prakash said he could not confirm it himself. However, he claimed that this was what he had been told.

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Why ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Faced Backlash

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha features Anjali Arora, Dev Sharma and Rajneesh Duggal in key roles.

The film attracted criticism even before its theatrical release, particularly over the decision to cast Anjali Arora as Sita. Its visual effects also came under scrutiny.

Following its release, viewers pointed out several issues with the film. One widely discussed detail was a poster that showed a member of the Vanar Sena wearing glasses. The criticism continued after the film reached cinemas.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has collected only around Rs 46 lakh worldwide.

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’: Cast, Budget And Release Plans

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Yash. The ambitious project is planned as a two-part film and is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. Yash is set to appear as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles.

The first instalment of Ramayana is expected to release around Diwali, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.