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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Lifts Shiv Dhanush As 'Ramayana' Promotions Begin In Mumbai: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shiv Dhanush As 'Ramayana' Promotions Begin In Mumbai: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor lifted a Shiv Dhanush at the Ramayana promotional event in Mumbai as the Nitesh Tiwari film gears up for its Diwali release.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 06:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor lifted Shiv Dhanush at 'Ramayana' promotional event.
  • He plays Rama; film cast includes Yash as Ravana.
  • Event faced four-hour delay, prompting a media boycott.
  • The two-part film's first installment releases this Diwali.

Ranbir Kapoor took centre stage at a special Mumbai event for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological drama 'Ramayana', where he performed a brief prayer before lifting a Shiv Dhanush. The event marked the beginning of the film's promotional campaign ahead of its Diwali release, with YouTuber MrBeast also among those in attendance.

ALSO READ: 'Kisi Industrialist Ke Bete Ki Shaadi Hoti Toh...': Raza Murad Slams Bollywood Stars For Skipping Mushtaq Khan's Funeral

Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shiv Dhanush At 'Ramayana' Event

One of the key moments of the event came when Ranbir lifted the Shiv Dhanush. Before doing so, he folded his hands and offered prayers. He then carefully placed the Dhanush back after lifting it.

Members of the film's core team, including Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Namit Malhotra, were also present at the gathering.

However, the event was reportedly delayed by around four hours, leading several members of the media to boycott it.

Ranbir As Lord Rama, Yash As Ravana

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. 'KGF' star Yash will make his Bollywood debut as Ravana in the film.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

'Ramayana' is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is expected to reach audiences on November 9 this year during Diwali, while the second part is currently in production and is slated for a 2027 release.

The film will be released in major Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal First Look Poster Out From 'Love & War' After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Next Big Project Is 'Love & War'

Alongside 'Ramayana', Ranbir Kapoor will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War', where he shares the screen with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

On September 24, the makers unveiled Ranbir's first-look poster from the film. The actor was shown in a rugged avatar, sporting a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant event took place at the 'Ramayana' promotional launch?

Ranbir Kapoor lifted a Shiv Dhanush after offering prayers, marking the beginning of the film's promotional campaign. YouTuber MrBeast was also reportedly in attendance.

Who are the main actors portraying Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana in 'Ramayana'?

Ranbir Kapoor is cast as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and 'KGF' star Yash will make his Bollywood debut as Ravana.

What is the release schedule for the 'Ramayana' film franchise?

The first part is expected to release on November 9 this year during Diwali. The second part of the two-part franchise is slated for a 2027 release.

In what languages will the film 'Ramayana' be released?

The film will be released in major Indian languages. These include Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 06:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Ramayana Movie Shiv Dhanush
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