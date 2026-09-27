Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shiv Dhanush As 'Ramayana' Promotions Begin In Mumbai: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor lifted Shiv Dhanush at 'Ramayana' promotional event.

He plays Rama; film cast includes Yash as Ravana.

Event faced four-hour delay, prompting a media boycott.

The two-part film's first installment releases this Diwali.

Ranbir Kapoor took centre stage at a special Mumbai event for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological drama 'Ramayana', where he performed a brief prayer before lifting a Shiv Dhanush. The event marked the beginning of the film's promotional campaign ahead of its Diwali release, with YouTuber MrBeast also among those in attendance.

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Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shiv Dhanush At 'Ramayana' Event

One of the key moments of the event came when Ranbir lifted the Shiv Dhanush. Before doing so, he folded his hands and offered prayers. He then carefully placed the Dhanush back after lifting it.

Members of the film's core team, including Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Namit Malhotra, were also present at the gathering.

However, the event was reportedly delayed by around four hours, leading several members of the media to boycott it.

Ranbir As Lord Rama, Yash As Ravana

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. 'KGF' star Yash will make his Bollywood debut as Ravana in the film.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

'Ramayana' is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is expected to reach audiences on November 9 this year during Diwali, while the second part is currently in production and is slated for a 2027 release.

The film will be released in major Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Next Big Project Is 'Love & War'

Alongside 'Ramayana', Ranbir Kapoor will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War', where he shares the screen with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

On September 24, the makers unveiled Ranbir's first-look poster from the film. The actor was shown in a rugged avatar, sporting a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt.

(With inputs from IANS)