Ranbir Kapoor has become the centre of an unexpected row after a newly circulated video cast doubt on earlier reports that he had adopted a strict sattvic lifestyle to prepare for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, Ramayana. Previous reports suggested the actor had quit alcohol, avoided non-vegetarian food, given up smoking, and embraced meditation as part of his transformation for the mythological character.

However, footage from Dining With The Kapoors—a special digital feature released to mark Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary—has sparked a heated online debate. In the video, Armaan Jain is seen serving Fish Curry Rice and Junglee Mutton to members of the Kapoor family. Ranbir is seated at the table with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Saif Ali Khan and others as the dishes are presented.

Viral Clip Ignites Accusations of PR Fabrication

The clip went viral within hours, triggering sharp criticism on social media. Many users questioned the authenticity of earlier reports claiming Ranbir had renounced non-vegetarian food in honour of portraying Lord Ram.

One widely circulating tweet read, “Ranbir Kapoor’s PR team claimed he gave up non vegetarian food out of respect for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana movie but he is seen enjoying fish curry, mutton, and paya with his family. Ranbir Kapoor has the most effective PR in Bollywood. #DiningWithTheKapoors.”

Another user criticised the publicity approach, writing, “I think PR teams of Bollywood actors should be fired, especially that of RK and Alia Bhatt. They don’t do an ounce of research of past videos of their clients before posting such stupidity… What was the need to make claims of leaving non-veg and drinks for the role? Who asked?”

Big Buzz Around Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ Continues

Despite the controversy, anticipation for Ramayana remains high. Ranbir essays the role of Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash will star as Ravana, while Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey plays Laxman.

An Ensemble Cast for the Mythological Epic

The film also features Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodri and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. The cast includes Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan, adding further star power to Tiwari’s large-scale adaptation.