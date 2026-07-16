Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly down with conjunctivitis just ahead of the much-awaited “Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp” event in Delhi. ABP Live has learnt that the actor contracted the eye infection from his daughter, Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor Contracts Conjunctivitis Ahead of ‘Ramayana’ Event

“Ranbir Kapoor has conjunctivitis. His daughter, Raha, got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too,” a source close to the film told ABP Live.

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ To Get Two Trailers Ahead Of Release; CBFC Grants ‘U’ Certificate



The source further revealed that the actor is still expected to attend the Delhi event and may be seen wearing black glasses as a precaution. “As Team Ramayana gears up for the grand ‘Pratham Sankalp’ event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Ranbir - who is known for honouring his professional commitments - is expected to attend. He may be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,” the source added.

‘Ramayana’ Trailer Launch

Ahead of the trailer launch, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a ‘U’ certificate to two versions of the Ramayana trailer on Wednesday. According to the CBFC website, the entries are titled “Trailer - Ramayana 3D” and “Theatrical Trailer - Ramayana 3D”. The first has a runtime of 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the second runs for just four minutes.

ALSO READ| ‘Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam Lekar, Nita Ke Pati Ka Kaam Kar Rahe’: Kunal Kamra’s Veiled Dig At Govt During CJP Protest

The trailers are expected to be unveiled in Delhi on July 24, a day after Vijay’s Jana Nayagan hits theatres.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is the first instalment of Tiwari’s two-part epic, with Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release and Part 2 scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2027.