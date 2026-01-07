Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Return To Mumbai After New Year Vacation With Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Return To Mumbai After New Year Vacation With Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport after their New Year getaway. Alia also shared a heartwarming family post with Ranbir and daughter Raha.

Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after their New Year vacation. On Wednesday, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport, as the media personnel greeted the couple.

Ranbir smiled for the paps, as he sat inside his car with Alia. The couple opted for casuals. While Ranbir donned a solid black T-shirt, a pair of pants, and rounded up his look with a cap, Alia was seen dressed in a white kaftan dress.

Earlier, the actress had shared her first social media post of 2026, a perfect tribute to her fairytale life with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.

The post featured a photo of her dressed like a fairy godmother in a white dress, with a wand in her hand, while Ranbir is holding little Raha in the air.

All three were seen twinning in white in the lovely glimpse from their New Year getaway.

Many netizens showered immense love on the post with comments such as "What a happy family", "Heart is so full, such a beautiful frame", and "Pics like these make me forget every other complaint I keep having".

Alia and Ranbir rang in the New Year with their little bundle of joy on a vacation to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated love saga 'Love & War', co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie will reportedly revolve around a dramatic wartime love triangle, exploring the conflict between duty and desire.

It is believed that the project is inspired by the Bollywood classic 'Sangam', which featured Ranbir's grandfather Raj Kapoor, along with Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar.

Over and above this, Alia will also be seen in an action-packed avatar in the latest instalment of the YRF spy universe, 'Alpha', where she will be seen alongside Sharvari.

The project will mark the spy universe’s first female-led action film.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Raha Kapoor
