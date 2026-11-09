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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Step Out On Balcony To Greet Fans On Diwali

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Step Out On Balcony To Greet Fans On Diwali

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out of their Mumbai residence to greet fans on the occasion of Diwali. Neetu Kapoor also joined them.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 06:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir, Alia, Neetu greeted fans warmly for Diwali.
  • Kareena shared heartfelt family Diwali photos with parents.
  • Kareena, Saif attended Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash.

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out of their residence in Mumbai to greet fans on the occasion of Diwali.

The duo was accompanied by veteran actor and Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Dressed in festive attire, the trio posed for the cameras stationed outside, folded their hands in greeting, and waved warmly to the gathered crowd, wishing everyone a Happy Diwali.

Earlier, Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended a heartwarming message on Diwali, expressing her love and affection for her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

In an Instagram post, Kareena gave fans a glimpse into her intimate Diwali celebrations with a series of heartwarming family pictures. The photographs captured beautiful moments of togetherness, with the actress seen sharing an adorable moment with her family.

The post featured a lovely family portrait, featuring Randhir Kapoor seated alongside his wife Babita, while Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor posed beside them. Dressed in festive ethnic outfits, the family radiated warmth and joy, making the pictures a celebration of family bonds, tradition and the spirit of Diwali.

Another cute picture shows Kareena's elder son, Taimur, warmly hugging his grandfather Randhir Kapoor.

In her caption, she wrote, "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, maa aur papa ke sivaay, jana kahan. Happy Diwali, people... It's always all about loving your parents... always."Karisma also commented on the post, writing "Always" with a heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a post on her Instagram story, in which she was seen playing a game while feasting on sweets. She wished her followers, writing "Happy Diwali to everyone."

Diwali festivities have already spread across the film industry, with celebrities marking their presence at star-studded parties. Earlier, ace fashion designer Manush Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash for his friends from the film industry.

Several power couples graced the occasion, including fans' favourite Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. They looked stunning, complementing each other in elegant shades of gold and black. (ANI)
 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out of their Mumbai residence with Neetu Kapoor to greet fans. They posed for cameras and wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

What message did Kareena Kapoor Khan share for Diwali?

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted family pictures on Instagram, expressing deep love for her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Her caption emphasized 'it's always all about loving your parents'.

Did Kareena Kapoor Khan attend any celebrity Diwali parties?

Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended a grand Diwali bash hosted by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. They posed for paparazzi at his Mumbai residence.

Published at : 09 Nov 2026 06:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor ENtertainment News Diwali 2026
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