Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Part 1 releases November 5; Part 2 arrives 2027.

Namit Malhotra's highly anticipated magnum opus Ramayana is set to make history on the global stage ahead of its commercial release. In a major milestone for Indian cinema, the mythological extravaganza starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will host its grand world premiere at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27.

The premiere will unfold inside the iconic David Geffen Theater before an exclusive audience of 945 invited dignitaries. The red-carpet screening will showcase the visual spectacle in 3D, marking one of the biggest international rollouts ever mounted for an Indian production.

Nolan, Cameron To Attend 'Ramayana' Event

Setting the stage for an unprecedented cross-industry gathering, the event’s guest roster features several of world cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers. Top Hollywood directors, including Christopher Nolan and James Cameron, alongside renowned studio executives and international film delegates, have been invited to attend the premiere.

The Academy Museum, recognised globally as a pinnacle institution celebrating the art and science of filmmaking, will serve as the launchpad for the Indian epic as it prepares for its worldwide box office run.

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Adding a distinct cultural identity to the Hollywood red carpet, the makers have paired the grand showcase with the spirit of the upcoming Diwali festival. All attendees and dignitaries walking the Academy Museum red carpet have been requested to wear traditional Indian festive attire, blending cinematic grandeur with Indian heritage.

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol essaying the character of Hanuman. The sprawling ensemble also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

The film’s musical landscape has been crafted by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios alongside DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the ambitious two-part franchise has been mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

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The epic begins its global theatrical journey on November 5, with Ramayana hitting screens across standard and IMAX formats in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Dharma Productions is handling distribution across Hindi belts, while Sony Pictures oversees the film's international distribution outside India. The concluding chapter is scheduled to arrive in cinemas for Diwali 2027.