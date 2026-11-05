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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Ramayana's Rs 4,000 Crore Budget: Ravana's Rs 1 Crore Throne To Surpanakha's Chariot, The Making Of An Epic

'Ramayana's Rs 4,000 Crore Budget: Ravana's Rs 1 Crore Throne To Surpanakha's Chariot, The Making Of An Epic

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic 'Ramayana' is setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema. The makers reportedly built over 150 massive sets, spending Rs 1 crore on Ravana's throne alone

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
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  • Film developed over ten years with extensive research.

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological magnum opus, Ramayana, has not only taken the box office by storm but is also leaving audiences wide-eyed with its unparalleled visual grandeur. Mounted on a staggering overall budget of Rs 4,000 crore for the multi-part franchise, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer is officially the most expensive cinematic project ever undertaken in Indian cinema. Now, fascinating new details regarding the film's extravagant production design have emerged, revealing the sheer magnitude of the world-building behind the epic.

Ravana's Throne And Surpanakha's Chariot

According to recent reports, the makers left no stone unturned in ensuring that the mythological realm of ancient India and Lanka looked as authentic and opulent as possible. To capture the intimidating aura of the demon king Ravana, played by Kannada superstar Yash, the art direction team meticulously crafted a majestic throne. The intricate piece of furniture, which reportedly features a 24-carat gold finish, took nearly four months to build and cost a whopping Rs 1 crore.

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Similarly, extraordinary attention to detail was paid to the vehicles and props used in the film. The extravagant chariot used by the character of Surpanakha was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore, designed to seamlessly blend functional engineering with awe-inspiring aesthetics.

Over 150 Practical Sets Built

While the film boasts groundbreaking visual effects spearheaded by Namit Malhotra's DNEG, Nitesh Tiwari heavily relied on practical filmmaking to ground the actors in their environment. To bring the ancient cities of Ayodhya, Mithila, and Lanka to life, the production team reportedly constructed over 150 massive physical sets. This rare combination of extensive practical set design and top-tier computer-generated imagery was intended to ensure the mythological universe felt tangible rather than entirely synthetic.

The ambitious cinematic epic was developed over a span of 10 years, with extensive research going into the screenplay, character development, and visual language to ensure complete justice to the culturally significant story.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Gives Witty Reply To ‘Eetha’ Critics, 'I'm Not Interested In Handling Any Criticism'

About 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios alongside Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana features a star-studded ensemble cast. Leading the epic is Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol making a special appearance as Lord Hanuman. The film's epic soundtrack features a historic collaboration between Academy Award-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many practical sets were built for the Ramayana film?

The production team constructed over 150 massive physical sets to bring ancient cities like Ayodhya, Mithila, and Lanka to life. This approach combined extensive practical design with top-tier CGI.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash Namit Malhotra
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