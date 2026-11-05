Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film developed over ten years with extensive research.

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological magnum opus, Ramayana, has not only taken the box office by storm but is also leaving audiences wide-eyed with its unparalleled visual grandeur. Mounted on a staggering overall budget of Rs 4,000 crore for the multi-part franchise, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer is officially the most expensive cinematic project ever undertaken in Indian cinema. Now, fascinating new details regarding the film's extravagant production design have emerged, revealing the sheer magnitude of the world-building behind the epic.

Ravana's Throne And Surpanakha's Chariot

According to recent reports, the makers left no stone unturned in ensuring that the mythological realm of ancient India and Lanka looked as authentic and opulent as possible. To capture the intimidating aura of the demon king Ravana, played by Kannada superstar Yash, the art direction team meticulously crafted a majestic throne. The intricate piece of furniture, which reportedly features a 24-carat gold finish, took nearly four months to build and cost a whopping Rs 1 crore.

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Similarly, extraordinary attention to detail was paid to the vehicles and props used in the film. The extravagant chariot used by the character of Surpanakha was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore, designed to seamlessly blend functional engineering with awe-inspiring aesthetics.

Over 150 Practical Sets Built

While the film boasts groundbreaking visual effects spearheaded by Namit Malhotra's DNEG, Nitesh Tiwari heavily relied on practical filmmaking to ground the actors in their environment. To bring the ancient cities of Ayodhya, Mithila, and Lanka to life, the production team reportedly constructed over 150 massive physical sets. This rare combination of extensive practical set design and top-tier computer-generated imagery was intended to ensure the mythological universe felt tangible rather than entirely synthetic.

The ambitious cinematic epic was developed over a span of 10 years, with extensive research going into the screenplay, character development, and visual language to ensure complete justice to the culturally significant story.

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About 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios alongside Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana features a star-studded ensemble cast. Leading the epic is Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol making a special appearance as Lord Hanuman. The film's epic soundtrack features a historic collaboration between Academy Award-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.