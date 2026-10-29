Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He views Academy Theater presentation as his personal 'Oscar moment'.

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has opened up about the immense financial hurdles he overcame to reach the pinnacle of filmmaking. During a special presentation at the Academy Theater in Los Angeles ahead of the film's November 5 release, the producer - whose visual effects company DNEG has bagged eight Academy Awards - recalled a time when he lost nearly everything, including 90 per cent of his wealth during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Now, as he gears up to unveil his mega-budget cinematic vision to global audiences, his incredible journey stands as a testament to sheer perseverance.

How He Overcame The Financial Setback

Namit Malhotra’s journey in the entertainment industry began decades ago with a modest video-editing and computer-graphics startup operating out of a Mumbai garage. Armed with just an Apple computer and three of his former professors, he laid the foundation for what would eventually evolve into Prime Focus and later merge with London-based studio Double Negative (DNEG). Reflecting on his relentless pursuit to build an international company that bridges the gap between Eastern and Western cinema after moving to Los Angeles in 2007, Namit shared how the 2008 economic downturn nearly derailed his dreams.

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Recalling the tumultuous period, Namit stated, "In my pursuit of building a global company and connecting the East and the West, I set foot in LA in 2007 and haven't looked back since. An immigrant who lost 90 per cent of his wealth with the fun times in 2008, as I am sure some of you may remember, to bounce back today and be able to bring the biggest independent production in the world… I can't even tell you what it feels like to stand here today and say this."

'Personal Oscar Moment'

Describing the milestone screening in Los Angeles as a deeply emotional and surreal chapter of his career, Namit noted how far he had come from his humble beginnings. Addressing the audience, he said, "I wanted to host this evening at the Academy Theater because this is my Oscar moment. For a third-generation film family background, and a garage startup kid at 19 with an Apple computer working with three of his teachers... This is what dreams are made of and what better place to share this moment than the city of dreams — Los Angeles."

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About 'Ramayana'

Backed by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, Ramayana is mounted on an unprecedented scale with a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The high-profile mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil. Part one of the magnum opus is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5.