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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Ramayana' Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Attend Grand Los Angeles Event | WATCH

'Ramayana' Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Attend Grand Los Angeles Event | WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash attended the Los Angeles premiere of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. The film is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana: Part 1 premiered in Los Angeles with lead cast.
  • Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash lead two-part mythological epic film.
  • Part 1 releases November 2026, Part 2 Diwali 2027 globally.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has reached a major milestone ahead of its theatrical release, with the film premiering at a grand event in Los Angeles on October 28. The event took place at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and brought together the film’s leading cast and creative team. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra posed for photographs together. Ranbir arrived in a silver bandhgala, while Sai Pallavi wore a pink saree. Yash also posed with his wife at the event.

Ramayana Premiere In Los Angeles

The premiere brought together the cast and crew of the upcoming epic, along with prominent Hollywood guests. Photographs shared by the film’s team showed Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra posing for the cameras. Ranbir opted for a silver bandhgala suit with black trousers, while Sai Pallavi chose an elegant pink saree. Yash was also photographed with his wife at the event.

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Ramayana Cast And Characters

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG, which has won eight Academy Awards, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The project is planned as a two-part cinematic epic.

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Ramayana Release Date And Languages

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and will also be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. With its Los Angeles premiere completed, Ramayana: Part 1 is now heading towards its November 5 theatrical release, with the film set to bring the first chapter of the epic to audiences worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Ramayana: Part 1 premiere take place?

The premiere for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 was held at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. It took place on October 28.

Who are the main actors and their roles in Ramayana: Part 1?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash is cast as Ravana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

When is Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled to be released?

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The second installment is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

In what languages and formats will Ramayana: Part 1 be released?

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will also be presented in IMAX for audiences worldwide.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Yash Sai Pallavi Namit Malhotra Ramayana Part 1 Ramayana Premiere Ramayana Los Angeles Premiere
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