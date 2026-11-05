Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Introduces Lord Hanuman With Diljit And Sukhwinder’s Hanuman Chalisa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Post-credit scene establishes Hanuman's crucial role for sequel.

Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana has finally hit the theatres, bringing the ancient Indian epic to life on a monumental scale. While the spectacular visual effects and the lead cast's performances have dominated early reviews across the globe, the makers saved one of their biggest cinematic surprises for the very end. Fans eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol's much-talked-about appearance as Lord Hanuman were treated to a massive theatrical high in a special post-credit scene. A leaked clip of the sequence featuring the veteran actor soaring through the skies has surfaced online, instantly going viral and heightening the excitement for the cinematic sequel.

A Goosebumps-Inducing Entry

The brief yet highly impactful post-credit scene begins with a powerful musical backdrop, signalling the magical, larger-than-life entry of Lord Hanuman. Generating immense curiosity, the makers have intentionally kept Sunny Deol's face concealed for now, focusing instead on building anticipation through his imposing physique and a dramatic silhouette. The sequence concludes with a breathtaking wide shot of Lord Hanuman flying through the air holding his iconic gada (mace), letting out a booming roar of "Jai Shri Ram."

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What significantly elevates the entire sequence to a goosebumps-inducing level is the powerful background score. A soulful and highly energetic rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa plays during the end credits, leaving the audience in awe. The grand devotional track features the powerhouse vocals of legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, and Anirudh Ravichander. The musical arrangement creates an atmosphere filled with sheer devotion and enthusiasm, perfectly complementing Sunny Deol's heroic introduction.

Setting The Stage For Part 2

The strategic placement of this reveal serves as the ultimate cinematic cliffhanger, directly laying the foundation for the second instalment of the epic saga. Lord Hanuman's character becomes central to the narrative following the abduction of Sita. With this powerful tease, fans can now expect massive action set pieces in the sequel, including Hanuman's legendary leap across the sea, his arrival in Lanka, and his crucial role in assisting Lord Rama in preparing for the ultimate battle against Ravana.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Kannada superstar Yash as the demon king Ravana. Designed as a multi-part cinematic universe, the film's massive worldwide release has been dominating the box office, with the awe-inspiring post-credit scene now adding to its widespread craze.