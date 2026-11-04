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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Ramayana: Part 2' Postponed To 2028; Producer Namit Malhotra Hints At Potential Trilogy

'Ramayana: Part 2' Postponed To 2028; Producer Namit Malhotra Hints At Potential Trilogy

Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' sequel has been pushed from 2027 to 2028 for a grander finale. He also teased that the mythological epic could expand into a new trilogy.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two Part 1 versions exist; trilogy expansion now possible.

As Nitesh Tiwari's monumental mythological epic Ramayana gears up for its grand global release this week, the makers are already recalibrating their long-term vision for the franchise. In a massive update for fans, producer Namit Malhotra has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, has been postponed. Originally slated to hit theatres in 2027, the second instalment will now arrive in 2028. Furthermore, Malhotra hinted that the creative team is open to revisiting their roadmap, with the possibility of expanding the saga into a sprawling trilogy depending on the audience's reception of the first part.

The 2028 Postponement

In a recent international interview with E! News, Malhotra elaborated on the decision to push the sequel's release by an entire year. The producer emphasized that a project of this massive scale and cultural significance requires absolute perfection, and the team strictly wanted to avoid a rushed production timeline.

"That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size," Malhotra stated. Highlighting the scale of the upcoming sequel, he added, "When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."

The second instalment will prominently focus on Lord Rama's arduous journey to find Sita following her abduction by Ravana, culminating in the epic battle of Lanka.

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Two Master Versions And A Potential Trilogy

Adding another layer of intrigue, Malhotra revealed that the makers have actually created two distinct master versions of Ramayana: Part 1—one specifically tailored for the Indian audience and another adapted for international viewers. He disclosed that an entirely separate edit and a rewrite of the original Hindi script were executed to present the English version in its most authentic form.

"We have enough material to warrant a separate version, but I think within the same master version, we have two different runtimes," Malhotra explained. However, he expressed a desire to eventually unify the viewing experience in the future. "Depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I'd love to not have to make two different versions. I'm sure Nitesh would also like to stick to one version," he noted.

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The producer further teased that based on how audiences consume and react to the first part and its two versions, the team is fully open to expanding the two-part film into a complete trilogy. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana: Part 1 will hit Indian theatres on November 5.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a possibility of the Ramayana saga becoming a trilogy?

Yes, the creative team is open to expanding the two-part film into a complete trilogy. This decision will depend on audience reception and their reaction to the first part.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Namit Malhotra Ramayana Part 2 Ramayana Trilogy
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