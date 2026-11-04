'Ramayana: Part 2' Postponed To 2028; Producer Namit Malhotra Hints At Potential Trilogy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Part 1 versions exist; trilogy expansion now possible.

As Nitesh Tiwari's monumental mythological epic Ramayana gears up for its grand global release this week, the makers are already recalibrating their long-term vision for the franchise. In a massive update for fans, producer Namit Malhotra has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, has been postponed. Originally slated to hit theatres in 2027, the second instalment will now arrive in 2028. Furthermore, Malhotra hinted that the creative team is open to revisiting their roadmap, with the possibility of expanding the saga into a sprawling trilogy depending on the audience's reception of the first part.

The 2028 Postponement

In a recent international interview with E! News, Malhotra elaborated on the decision to push the sequel's release by an entire year. The producer emphasized that a project of this massive scale and cultural significance requires absolute perfection, and the team strictly wanted to avoid a rushed production timeline.

"That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size," Malhotra stated. Highlighting the scale of the upcoming sequel, he added, "When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."

The second instalment will prominently focus on Lord Rama's arduous journey to find Sita following her abduction by Ravana, culminating in the epic battle of Lanka.

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Two Master Versions And A Potential Trilogy

Adding another layer of intrigue, Malhotra revealed that the makers have actually created two distinct master versions of Ramayana: Part 1—one specifically tailored for the Indian audience and another adapted for international viewers. He disclosed that an entirely separate edit and a rewrite of the original Hindi script were executed to present the English version in its most authentic form.

"We have enough material to warrant a separate version, but I think within the same master version, we have two different runtimes," Malhotra explained. However, he expressed a desire to eventually unify the viewing experience in the future. "Depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I'd love to not have to make two different versions. I'm sure Nitesh would also like to stick to one version," he noted.

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The producer further teased that based on how audiences consume and react to the first part and its two versions, the team is fully open to expanding the two-part film into a complete trilogy. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana: Part 1 will hit Indian theatres on November 5.