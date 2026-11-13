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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ramayana Part 2’ Is 60% Filmed, Post-Production Remains Ahead Of 2028 Release

‘Ramayana Part 2’ Is 60% Filmed, Post-Production Remains Ahead Of 2028 Release

Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar revealed that 60 per cent of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 2' is filmed. The sequel is now set for 2028 to allow more time for VFX and motion-capture work.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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  • Filmmakers aim for an enhanced, larger-than-life fantasy world.

Fans anticipating the next chapter of Nitesh Tiwari’s cinematic epic will have to wait a little longer, as Ramayana: Part 2 has officially been pushed to a 2028 theatrical release. Providing a major production update, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar recently revealed that approximately 60 per cent of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has already been successfully filmed. Explaining the delayed timeline, Kumar noted that extensive technical work still remains. The makers require additional time to perfect the complex visual effects, motion-capture technology, and heavy CGI needed to authentically bring Lord Hanuman and the climactic battles to the big screen.

'VFX And Motion-Capture Work Left'

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Kumar detailed the sheer scale of the upcoming sequel. "We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2," he confirmed, noting that the second part will be significantly grander than the first instalment.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty Confirms Sequel To 2002 Hit 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Says Film Rolls Out Early Next Year

"A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion-capture work is left. It has a lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole Vanar Sena. A lot more details need to be worked on," Kumar shared. The production team aims to build an army of highly detailed digital characters while seamlessly placing them within the film's fantasy setting, a task that demands significant post-production dedication.

Creating A Fantastical Forest

Addressing the distinct visual treatment of the film's natural surroundings, Kumar clarified that the team never intended to recreate a realistic forest. The primary goal was to construct an enhanced, larger-than-life world suited to the grand imagination of the epic tale.

"We want our world to look more enhanced, better than the real forest," Kumar explained. Highlighting the fantasy elements, he added, "For the forests that Ram and Lakshman are walking in to fight demons, realistic trees in the jungle may not give us that larger-than-life experience, with giant monsters attacking and our characters swinging from one tree to the other. Where is realism in that?"

Also Read: ‘He Was Not Bothered’: Kiara Advani Reveals Sidharth Malhotra’s Reaction To Her Intimate Scenes With Yash In ‘Toxic’

Namit Malhotra On The Delay

Initially planned for a 2027 release, producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that the second chapter will now arrive in 2028. Explaining the shift, Malhotra stated that the extra year is genuinely needed to do absolute justice to a film of this unprecedented scale, especially given the demanding technical requirements of the climax sequences.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of visual style is 'Ramayana: Part 2' aiming for, especially concerning its natural settings?

The team aims for an enhanced, larger-than-life world rather than realistic forests. This distinct visual treatment is designed to suit the grand imagination of the epic tale and its fantasy elements.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Yash Sai Pallavi Ramayana Part 2 Pankaj Kumar
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