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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ramayana’ Impresses American Critic Chris Gore, Draws Comparison With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

‘Ramayana’ Impresses American Critic Chris Gore, Draws Comparison With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

American filmmaker Chris Gore heaped massive praises on Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana', comparing its grand visual scale to The Lord of the Rings and wishing Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was like it.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
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  • Film set for November 5 global release, strong bookings.

Namit Malhotra's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana continues to dominate global headlines following its exclusive screenings in the United States. Adding to the overwhelmingly positive international reception, prominent American filmmaker and critic Chris Gore has showered massive praises on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The renowned reviewer was left completely spellbound by the sheer magnitude of the Indian cinematic adaptation, boldly comparing its visual grandeur and epic war sequences to Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings. Furthermore, in a massive compliment to the Indian filmmakers, Gore expressed his strong desire for acclaimed director Christopher Nolan's upcoming cinematic interpretation of The Odyssey to achieve a similar level of spectacular execution.

Chris Gore Praises Ramayana

Following a special screening of the magnum opus in Los Angeles, the veteran American critic dropped an unfiltered reaction that has since sparked massive excitement across social media platforms. Admitting his initial lack of familiarity with the Indian epic, Gore stated, "I have just stepped out of the screening of Ramayana. I know nothing about this story or the beliefs associated with it. But I will definitely say that I wish Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was a fantasy film like this."

Overwhelmed by the majestic execution of the project, he noted, "Its scale is so massive that... I have seen something like this for the first time since The Lord of the Rings. This film is grand and spectacular. Its music, visuals, everything is amazing. There are a lot of colours in the film. There are characters that you begin to like. The war sequences will genuinely remind you of The Lord of the Rings."

Also Read: 'A Tragedy Deserves Empathy': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Critics Linking 'Animal' To Andhra Chainsaw Attack

The 'Odyssey' Comparison

The most striking aspect of his glowing review was a direct comparison to Hollywood titan Christopher Nolan. Thoroughly impressed by the seamless blend of mythology and world-building, Gore expressed a deep desire for Nolan's forthcoming historical epic to take a leaf out of the Ramayana playbook.

Voicing his admiration, he candidly remarked, "Ramayana has everything that I wanted to see in The Odyssey. To be honest, while watching it, the thought repeatedly crossed my mind as to why The Odyssey wasn't made like this. If you watch this film, many action sequences will leave your mouth wide open. Especially its climax, which prepares the base for the second part."

Also Read: 'That Is The Intention': Sai Pallavi Reacts After Foreign Podcast Host Admits Thinking Ravana Was The Hero Of 'Ramayana'

A Global Arrival

The glowing international reviews arrive just in time for the film's grand global theatrical release on November 5. Co-starring Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the monumental project is already setting unprecedented records in advance bookings worldwide, generating tremendous momentum for its debut.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some of the main actors in the Ramayana epic and when is its global release?

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Its global theatrical release is scheduled for November 5.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ramayana Lord Of The Rings The Odyssey Namit Malhotra Chris Gore
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