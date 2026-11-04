Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film set for November 5 global release, strong bookings.

Namit Malhotra's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana continues to dominate global headlines following its exclusive screenings in the United States. Adding to the overwhelmingly positive international reception, prominent American filmmaker and critic Chris Gore has showered massive praises on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The renowned reviewer was left completely spellbound by the sheer magnitude of the Indian cinematic adaptation, boldly comparing its visual grandeur and epic war sequences to Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings. Furthermore, in a massive compliment to the Indian filmmakers, Gore expressed his strong desire for acclaimed director Christopher Nolan's upcoming cinematic interpretation of The Odyssey to achieve a similar level of spectacular execution.

Chris Gore Praises Ramayana

Following a special screening of the magnum opus in Los Angeles, the veteran American critic dropped an unfiltered reaction that has since sparked massive excitement across social media platforms. Admitting his initial lack of familiarity with the Indian epic, Gore stated, "I have just stepped out of the screening of Ramayana. I know nothing about this story or the beliefs associated with it. But I will definitely say that I wish Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was a fantasy film like this."

Overwhelmed by the majestic execution of the project, he noted, "Its scale is so massive that... I have seen something like this for the first time since The Lord of the Rings. This film is grand and spectacular. Its music, visuals, everything is amazing. There are a lot of colours in the film. There are characters that you begin to like. The war sequences will genuinely remind you of The Lord of the Rings."

Also Read: 'A Tragedy Deserves Empathy': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Critics Linking 'Animal' To Andhra Chainsaw Attack

The 'Odyssey' Comparison

The most striking aspect of his glowing review was a direct comparison to Hollywood titan Christopher Nolan. Thoroughly impressed by the seamless blend of mythology and world-building, Gore expressed a deep desire for Nolan's forthcoming historical epic to take a leaf out of the Ramayana playbook.

Voicing his admiration, he candidly remarked, "Ramayana has everything that I wanted to see in The Odyssey. To be honest, while watching it, the thought repeatedly crossed my mind as to why The Odyssey wasn't made like this. If you watch this film, many action sequences will leave your mouth wide open. Especially its climax, which prepares the base for the second part."

Also Read: 'That Is The Intention': Sai Pallavi Reacts After Foreign Podcast Host Admits Thinking Ravana Was The Hero Of 'Ramayana'

A Global Arrival

The glowing international reviews arrive just in time for the film's grand global theatrical release on November 5. Co-starring Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the monumental project is already setting unprecedented records in advance bookings worldwide, generating tremendous momentum for its debut.