Ramayana Gets PG-13 Rating For Violence In The US, Reported Runtime Crosses Three Hours

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has awarded Ramayana: Rise of a Legend a PG-13 rating in the US. According to the MPA’s official website, the classification reflects intense action sequences, violence, and some graphic images involving blood. It advises parental guidance for viewers under 13.

The US rating system differs from India’s certification process, so the classification should not be treated as a direct equivalent of a U/A certificate.

TRAILER TOMORROW. #RamayanaMovie Introducing the epic world RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever - exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. https://t.co/cMyf4bmEds — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 14, 2026

The film’s runtime has also attracted attention. IMAX lists its duration as three hours and 15 minutes, while trade reports suggest the English-language version could run for approximately two hours and 45 minutes. The makers have not confirmed the final runtime. If the longer duration holds, this would be Ranbir Kapoor’s second film to cross the three-hour mark after Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which ran for three hours and 21 minutes.

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Ramayana International Trailer To Launch In Bengaluru

The film’s international promotional campaign is set to gain momentum with a trailer unveiling in Bengaluru on October 15. The team has already released character posters and a behind-the-scenes video featuring cast interviews. The posters introduce Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu.

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The event is being hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. On Wednesday night, producer Namit Malhotra shared a statement about the film’s international campaign, which read:

“When we set out to make Ramayana, our dream was always to take one of India’s greatest stories to the world. Tomorrow, that dream takes another big step forward. Sony Pictures begins its international campaign for Ramayana, introducing this timeless story to audiences across the globe, many of whom will be discovering it for the very first time.”

The statement continued, “For a film born in India to be presented to the world on the scale of a global cinematic event is something we as Indians are incredibly proud of.” Malhotra signed off alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and Yash with the words: "Our truth. Our history. From India to the world. Jai Shri Ram."

Ramayana Release Date And Cast Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

🕉️ https://t.co/0LeM25siRU — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) October 14, 2026

The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with IMAX screenings also planned. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

With the international trailer set to launch, the film’s reported runtime and US rating have added to the discussion ahead of its theatrical release. The final duration, however, remains unconfirmed by the makers.