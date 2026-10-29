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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Ramayana' Early Reactions Fills Anupam Kher With 'Immense Joy, Pride' After Los Angeles Premiere

'Ramayana' Early Reactions Fills Anupam Kher With 'Immense Joy, Pride' After Los Angeles Premiere

Anupam Kher shares his reaction to early ‘Ramayana’ responses after the Los Angeles premiere. The film’s reported US advance sales have risen 27%.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

Anupam Kher has expressed "immense joy and pride" after seeing the early reactions to Ramayana: Part One following its world premiere in Los Angeles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming epic brings the Indian story to international audiences ahead of its theatrical and IMAX release in the United States. Kher, who voices Jatayu in the film, also shared his excitement about watching it in Stockholm on November 5.

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Anupam Kher Shares His Reaction To 'Ramayana'

Taking to social media after the premiere, Kher spoke about the response coming in from Los Angeles and what it means to see the epic reach audiences worldwide.

He said, “The early reactions to Ramayana coming in from Los Angeles are filling my heart with immense joy and pride. Seeing our great epic reach audiences around the world on such a grand scale is an incredible feeling.”

The actor added that being part of the film as Jatayu holds special significance for him.

“In this journey, getting to voice Jatayu is especially meaningful to me. I'm eagerly looking forward to watching the film in Stockholm on November 5. Jai Ho! Victory to Shri Ramchandra Ji!”

Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu In The Epic

Kher lends his voice to Jatayu, the divine vulture demigod who plays a significant role in the Ramayana. The makers had earlier announced his casting in the two-part epic and shared a post introducing the character.

The announcement read, “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana. Advance bookings open in 8 days.”

'Ramayana' US Advance Sales See 27% Rise

Ramayana: Part One has recorded a rise in reported US premiere advance sales, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Sales reportedly increased from $631,000 (approx. Rs 16,099,404) with nine days remaining to $800,000 (approx. Rs 7.2 crore) with eight days to go, a rise of $169,000 (approx. Rs Rs 1.52 crore), or around 27%, in 24 hours.

The increase follows the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles. In India, opening-day advance bookings have reportedly reached Rs 12.77 crore gross, excluding block bookings, as the film builds towards its November 5 release.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Los Angeles Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana United States News Ramayana Part One
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