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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Ramayana Is Hard To Recreate': Deepika Chikhalia’s Post On Rs 4000 Cr Ramayana Budget Sparks Discussion

'Ramayana Is Hard To Recreate': Deepika Chikhalia’s Post On Rs 4000 Cr Ramayana Budget Sparks Discussion

Deepika Chikhalia’s post on Ramayan sparks debate as Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film gains buzz. The film features Yash, Sai Pallavi, and is set for a large-scale worldwide release in 2026–2027.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The grand film, a two-part project, releases Diwali 2026/2027.

Television series Ramayana fame actress Deepika Chikhalia has recently shared a story on her social media, where she stated that Ramayan is a timeless epic and no matter how big the budget is, its true essence is very difficult to recreate. After her post went viral, it sparked discussions online, with people debating whether she was indirectly referring to Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming Ramayana or simply sharing a general opinion.

At the same time, Deepika had earlier also praised the teaser of the film and called it grand and visually impressive, which has added more interest to the ongoing conversation.

Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen playing Lord Ram in the film, also spoke about his experience. He shared that he initially refused the role as he felt he might not be able to do justice to such an iconic character. Later, he developed a sense of responsibility and emotional connection with the role, which eventually made him accept it.

The Film’s Grand Scale

The film is being made on a very large scale and is planned as a two-part project. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana brings together a multi-starrer cast with Yash playing Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The makers are aiming for a visually rich and emotionally powerful retelling of the epic, with heavy focus on VFX, detailed world-building, and large-scale action sequences. The film is being designed as a global project, with plans for a worldwide release in premium formats like IMAX.

With its ambitious vision and massive production scale, Ramayana is being seen as one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Indian cinema. The film is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and 2027, making it one of the most awaited releases in the coming years.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Ramayana film scheduled to be released?

The film is scheduled to be released in two parts, with the first part planned for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Deepika Chikhalia
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