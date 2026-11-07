'Ramayana' Actor Satyen Chaturvedi Reveals His Scenes As Sumantra Were Edited Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Satyen Chaturvedi revealed his Sumantra portions were removed from Ramayana.

He shared this update on social media post-film theatrical release.

Actor expressed gratitude for the opportunity despite the scene cuts.

He thanked makers and casting director for the memorable experience.

Satyen Chaturvedi has revealed that his portions as Sumantra were removed from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor, who was part of the film’s cast, shared the update on social media after the film’s theatrical release on November 5. While his scenes did not make it to the final cut, Satyen expressed gratitude for being selected to portray a character from the epic. He also thanked the film’s makers and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, describing the experience of being associated with the big-budget project as memorable.

'My Portions As Sumantra Have Been Edited'

Sharing pictures of himself dressed as Sumantra, Satyen explained that not every scene an actor shoots makes it to the final version of a film. He acknowledged that this is part of an actor’s journey and confirmed that his portions had been removed from Ramayana.

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He wrote, “Not all the scenes an actor shoots make it to the final cut. This is part of our journey. My portions as Sumantra in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana have been edited out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satyen Chaturvede (@satyen.chaturvedi)

Actor Thanks The Makers

Despite his scenes being removed, Satyen expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the film. He thanked the makers for selecting him to portray a character from the epic and also acknowledged casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He added that although audiences would not get to see his scenes on screen, the experience and memories of working on the project would stay with him. He ended his note with “Jai Shri Ram”.

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‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. According to Sacnilk, the film earned over Rs 155 crore worldwide on its opening day. Its two-day worldwide gross collection reportedly crossed Rs 221 crore. The two-part project is said to have a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore.