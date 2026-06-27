Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Once a sports enthusiast, he now seeks diverse acting roles.

Ramandeep Yaadav's performance as Rajjo in Amazon Prime Video's crime Drama Raakh has left audiences deeply disturbed, and that, according to the actor, is the biggest compliment he could receive. In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, Ramandeep opened up about the overwhelming response to his portrayal of Rajjo, one of the most feared and unsettling characters in Raakh. While praise has poured in for his performance, the actor revealed that he has also received hate messages and even death threats from viewers shaken by the intensity of his role.

‘People Forgot I Was Ramandeep, They Only Saw Rajjo’

The actor shared, “The response has been intense. People have sent me hate messages and even death threats, but strangely, that tells me I did my job well,” Ramandeep shared. For the actor, such reactions are proof that audiences fully believed in Rajjo as a character. “Even negative reactions can be a form of appreciation when you play someone like Rajjo,” he added.

The actor revealed that the impact of Rajjo extended even to his close friends and family. One of his friends admitted she was deeply disturbed after watching the show. “She told me, ‘I’m happy for you, but I’m also angry at you because I hated your character so much,’” he recalled.

The most surprising reaction came from his sister, who confessed she forgot she was watching her own brother on screen. “She told me she forgot I was her brother while watching the show. She was genuinely angry at Rajjo,” Ramandeep said.

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For him, this emotional reaction reaffirmed the effectiveness of his performance. If viewers were able to disconnect Ramandeep from Rajjo and fully immerse themselves in the character’s darkness, the actor knew he had succeeded.

‘I Couldn’t Switch Off After Playing Rajjo’

Playing Rajjo, however, came at an emotional cost. Ramandeep admitted that stepping into Rajjo’s world was intense, and stepping out of it was even harder. Unlike actors who easily separate themselves from their roles, he found himself struggling to switch off.

“I genuinely struggled to switch off. Even after shoots, I often found myself slipping back into Rajjo’s mindset,” he said. To prepare, Ramandeep built a detailed mood board, relied on music playlists, and immersed himself in the Haryanvi dialect to understand Rajjo’s psychological and physical world. He also spent time observing people and studying body language to bring authenticity to the role.

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Friends and family became his anchor during this emotionally exhausting phase. “They made sure I spent time with them as Raman, not Rajjo. That was extremely important,” he shared. Meditation also played a key role in helping him regain balance.

‘I Wanted To Represent India In Sports’

Behind the chilling portrayal of Rajjo is a grounded young actor who once dreamed of a very different career. Ramandeep revealed that before acting, cricket was a huge part of his life, and he once imagined representing India in sports. “I’m a small-town boy from Chandigarh who thought he would represent India in sports. I never imagined I would end up working in Bollywood,” he said.

From theatre workshops to sharing screen space with acclaimed names like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan, Ramandeep’s journey has been anything but conventional.

Despite Rajjo’s success, the actor remains clear about one thing: he does not want to be limited to dark or negative roles. “I’m open to everything. I want variety. Negative roles, fun characters, emotional roles, I want to explore all shades,” he said. And if the audience’s intense reaction to Rajjo is anything to go by, Ramandeep has already proved he is capable of leaving a lasting impression.