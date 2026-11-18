Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He stresses Lord Ram's significance beyond religious boundaries.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has shared his thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari's blockbuster 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor. While he has yet to watch the film, Akhtar expressed his interest in seeing it and spoke about the cultural and moral significance of Lord Rama in Indian society.

During a recent event in Mumbai, Akhtar was asked whether he had watched the much-anticipated film. Responding to the question, he said that he would definitely watch it. He also revealed that his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, had already seen the film and appreciated it.

Akhtar added that Zoya does not usually praise projects, making her positive response particularly noteworthy.

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Javed Akhtar Says Lord Rama Is A Symbol Of Morality

Speaking about Lord Rama, Akhtar described him as more than just a person, calling him an ideal, a symbol of morality and a way of life. He emphasised that Lord Rama holds a special place in Indian culture and is deeply connected to the country's collective identity.

He said, "Rama is not just about a person; Rama is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Rama is certain aesthetics, certain morality. Rama is in the blood of every Indian, whatever religion they follow. He is a way of life."

The lyricist further acknowledged that his remarks might not go down well with everyone, but maintained that Lord Rama's significance goes beyond religious boundaries.

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Javed Akhtar On Cultural Significance Of Lord Rama

Akhtar also explained that Lord Rama should not be viewed merely as a historical or religious figure, as his importance extends to the values and philosophy he represents. According to him, the ideals associated with Lord Rama resonate with people and form an integral part of Indian culture.

His remarks have drawn attention, particularly because they highlight the broader cultural and moral significance of Lord Rama.