‘Ram Naam Jan-Jan Tak Pahunche’: Ravi Dubey Thanks Audience At ‘Ramayana’ Screening

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ravi Dubey thanked audience for braving Delhi traffic.

Audience responded enthusiastically to the Ramayana film screening.

Dubey hoped Ramayana's message reaches hearts globally tomorrow.

Poet Kumar Vishwas was also present at screening.

Actor Ravi Dubey shared a heartfelt message with the audience at a special screening of Ramayana in Delhi, where poet Kumar Vishwas was also present. After the host invited him to say a few words, Dubey began with “Jai Shri Ram” and thanked those who had made their way through the city’s traffic to attend the screening. He then asked the audience how they had liked the film. When they responded enthusiastically, the actor spoke about his hopes for the film’s wider release and its message reaching people everywhere tomorrow.

Ravi Dubey Thanks Audience

At the screening, the host invited Ravi Dubey to address the gathering. Taking the microphone, the actor greeted everyone with “Jai Shri Ram” before thanking the audience for making the effort to attend despite Delhi's traffic. “Thank you so much. You guys have really battled and championed the Delhi traffic, and you guys are here. Thank you,” he said. Dubey then asked the audience, “Kaisi lag rahi hai picture?” The audience responded with enthusiasm, saying that they had really liked the film.

Speaking about the film's wider release, Dubey said that from the following day, the experience would belong to everyone across the world. He also mentioned Kumar Vishwas, who was present at the screening, while reflecting on the opportunity they had received to experience the film ahead of its wider release. “Chaliye, kal ye picture sabki ho jaayegi, poori vishwa ki ho jaayegi. Hum, including me and Kumar, hum kuch aise log hain jinhe experience karne ka mauka mil raha hai,” he said.

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The actor expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the film and that its story would find a special place in their hearts. “Ummeed ye hai sabko pasand aaye, sabke dil mein bas jaaye, aur ye jo Ram naam hai jan-jan tak pahunche. Aur pyaas ke kendra mein bhi yahi hai,” he added. Dubey concluded by thanking the audience for their love. His remarks were followed by applause, after which the host thanked him.

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Kumar Vishwas Also Attends The Screening

Poet Kumar Vishwas was among those present at the Delhi screening. Ravi Dubey acknowledged him during his address, describing both of them as fortunate to have had the opportunity to experience the film before its wider release. The interaction offered a glimpse of the atmosphere at the special screening, with the audience responding warmly to Dubey's remarks.

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About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for 2028.