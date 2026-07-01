Ram Kapoor Forcibly Kisses Varun Yadav On The Lips In ‘Lock Upp 2’, Faces Internet’s Ire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adds to controversy after prior remarks on marriage cheating.

A video from the reportedly Netflix reality show ‘Lock Upp Season 2’ has gone viral on social media, showing actor Ram Kapoor in a controversial moment with influencer Varun Yadav, also known as Laila. The clip has triggered widespread debate online, with Ram Kapoor facing heavy trolling for his behaviour inside the show.

Ram Kapoor Forcibly Kisses Varun Yadav

In the widely circulated footage, Ram Kapoor is seen interacting with fellow contestant Varun Yadav in the garden area during a group conversation. He first hugs Varun and gives him a kiss on the cheek before the moment escalates into what appears to be a lip kiss. However, due to camera angles, it remains unclear whether it was an actual lip-to-lip kiss or a staged gesture for dramatic effect.

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The video quickly caught attention online, with viewers expressing shock and criticism. Actor Sunita Ahuja, who was present in the scene, also appeared visibly surprised.

Social Media Backlash Follows

Following the clip’s circulation, Ram Kapoor has been heavily trolled on social media, with users calling the act “unnecessary” and “attention-seeking for TRPs”. Many questioned the boundaries of reality television content, while others labelled the show “disturbing” and “over the top”.

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This controversy comes shortly after Ram Kapoor faced backlash for another remark on the show, where he suggested that cheating in marriage could be considered “normal” under certain circumstances if two people truly love each other. That statement had already sparked outrage online, and the latest viral video has only intensified criticism against him.

The incident has once again placed the actor at the centre of a heated online debate about reality show behaviour and entertainment boundaries.