Ram Gopal Varma Warns AI Could ‘Erase Our Minds’: ‘Beware Of What You Wish For’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RGV compares AI's threat to Industrial Revolution's impact.

Varma cautions slow AI adoption leads to job displacement.

RGV warns against wishes becoming reality; beware AI.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, comparing its effect on human creativity with the Industrial Revolution’s impact on physical labour. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Varma argued that people who are slow to adopt AI could be among the first to lose their jobs. He also questioned whether technological progress could eventually leave humans without the need to use either their physical strength or intellectual abilities. Using a reference to Edward Abbey and The Monkey’s Paw, the filmmaker described the development as a case of a wish becoming reality.

RGV Compares AI With Industrial Revolution

Varma said technology has traditionally been developed to make life easier, reduce physical effort, and save time spent on routine work. “With AI, the first jobs to vanish will be those of people who immediately don’t embrace it. Technology has always been designed for our convenience, to save us from physical hardships and to save our time from wasting it on mundane tasks…(sic).”

He added that humans have historically depended on two major abilities: physical strength and the ability to think and create. According to Varma, the Industrial Revolution began replacing work that relied on physical labour, while AI is now moving into areas that depend on human thought and creativity.

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“The Industrial Revolution started erasing physical jobs, and now AI is erasing our minds...Soon we will not have both, and that’s nothing but our most ardent wish coming true. Edward Abbey in W. W. Jacobs’s ‘The Monkey’s Paw’ warned us about this: ' Beware of what you wish for... it might come true ’. It did (sic).”

Ram Gopal Varma’s Upcoming Films

Varma, known for films across several genres and for his gritty filmmaking style, is also working on multiple projects. His upcoming film Police Station Mein Bhoot stars Manoj Bajpayee, with Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead. The filmmaker is also developing Police Company, featuring Harshvardhan Rane. Varma announced the project on X and described its tagline as, ‘It Is More Dangerous Than D Company’.

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Explaining the idea behind the film, Varma wrote: “The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.” He said Police Company is inspired by a “SQUAD” based on one of its members, Daya Nayak, who will be portrayed by Harshvardhan Rane. Varma added that the film has a large ensemble cast, with further details to be announced.

RGV’s Take On AI Raises Bigger Questions

Varma’s latest comments focus on a question that is increasingly relevant across creative and professional industries: if technology can handle both physical work and tasks involving human thinking, what role will people retain? His comparison has prompted a wider discussion about the consequences of rapidly developing AI.