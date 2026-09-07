He is concerned about AI's impact on employment, likening its effect on human creativity to the Industrial Revolution's impact on physical labor. He questions if technological progress could make human abilities unnecessary.
Ram Gopal Varma Warns AI Could ‘Erase Our Minds’: ‘Beware Of What You Wish For’
Ram Gopal Varma has warned that AI could eventually replace jobs involving human thinking and creativity. Comparing AI to the Industrial Revolution.
- RGV compares AI's threat to Industrial Revolution's impact.
- Varma cautions slow AI adoption leads to job displacement.
- RGV warns against wishes becoming reality; beware AI.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, comparing its effect on human creativity with the Industrial Revolution’s impact on physical labour. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Varma argued that people who are slow to adopt AI could be among the first to lose their jobs. He also questioned whether technological progress could eventually leave humans without the need to use either their physical strength or intellectual abilities. Using a reference to Edward Abbey and The Monkey’s Paw, the filmmaker described the development as a case of a wish becoming reality.
RGV Compares AI With Industrial Revolution
Varma said technology has traditionally been developed to make life easier, reduce physical effort, and save time spent on routine work. “With AI, the first jobs to vanish will be those of people who immediately don’t embrace it. Technology has always been designed for our convenience, to save us from physical hardships and to save our time from wasting it on mundane tasks…(sic).”
He added that humans have historically depended on two major abilities: physical strength and the ability to think and create. According to Varma, the Industrial Revolution began replacing work that relied on physical labour, while AI is now moving into areas that depend on human thought and creativity.
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“The Industrial Revolution started erasing physical jobs, and now AI is erasing our minds...Soon we will not have both, and that’s nothing but our most ardent wish coming true. Edward Abbey in W. W. Jacobs’s ‘The Monkey’s Paw’ warned us about this: ' Beware of what you wish for... it might come true ’. It did (sic).”
Ram Gopal Varma’s Upcoming Films
Varma, known for films across several genres and for his gritty filmmaking style, is also working on multiple projects. His upcoming film Police Station Mein Bhoot stars Manoj Bajpayee, with Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead. The filmmaker is also developing Police Company, featuring Harshvardhan Rane. Varma announced the project on X and described its tagline as, ‘It Is More Dangerous Than D Company’.
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Explaining the idea behind the film, Varma wrote: “The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.” He said Police Company is inspired by a “SQUAD” based on one of its members, Daya Nayak, who will be portrayed by Harshvardhan Rane. Varma added that the film has a large ensemble cast, with further details to be announced.
RGV’s Take On AI Raises Bigger Questions
Varma’s latest comments focus on a question that is increasingly relevant across creative and professional industries: if technology can handle both physical work and tasks involving human thinking, what role will people retain? His comparison has prompted a wider discussion about the consequences of rapidly developing AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Ram Gopal Varma's primary concern about artificial intelligence?
According to Ram Gopal Varma, who is most likely to lose their jobs due to AI?
Varma suggests that people who are slow to embrace artificial intelligence could be among the first to lose their jobs. He states that the first jobs to vanish will be theirs.
How does Ram Gopal Varma compare AI to the Industrial Revolution?
He notes the Industrial Revolution began replacing physical labor, while AI is now replacing work relying on human thought and creativity. Varma says humans may soon need neither ability.
What famous warning does Ram Gopal Varma use in relation to AI?
Varma references Edward Abbey and W. W. Jacobs's