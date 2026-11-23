Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma questions cinema's muscular hero obsession.

He argues real power often held by non-muscular individuals.

Cites Napoleon, Stalin, mafia bosses as real-world examples.

Concludes six-packs are cinematic decoration, not real-life power.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has questioned cinema's fascination with muscular heroes, arguing that physical strength and real-world power don't necessarily go hand in hand. Drawing a contrast between action-film characters and influential figures in real life, he said that men with six-pack abs often work under those who may not have the physique of a typical screen hero. He shared his views in a series of posts on X, pointing to historical figures, underworld bosses, politicians and military leaders to support his argument.

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Ram Gopal Varma Says Real-Life Tough Guys Don't Need Six-Packs

In a post titled "The irony of tough heroes hiding behind bullet proof glasses", Varma argued that mainstream cinema has long portrayed muscular men as symbols of strength, overlooking how power often operates in the real world.

He wrote, "Starting from before, or even #Bahubali onwards, one fact the mainstream films ignored, is that unlike the tough guys in films who sport toned biceps with six-packs, none of the tough guys of real life have any muscles."

Taking his argument further, the filmmaker said that physically imposing men are often answerable to people who don't fit the conventional image of a powerful leader.

The irony of TOUGH HEROES hiding behind bullet proof glasses Starting from before, or even #Bahubali onwards , one fact the mainstream films ignored, is that unlike the tough guys in films who sport toned biceps with 6 packs , none of the tough guys of real life have any muscles .. .. Mostly the real life muscled six packers work under thin, short , fat, lanky or pot bellied guys In films, the guy with the toned biceps and six packs is automatically the toughest . In real life, that same guy is usually the one standing behind the short, balding, pot bellied man who has never seen the inside of a gym and is also paying the salary for the six pack guy to live Napoleon was 5’6” with the physique of an overfed clerk, but still had most of Europes tough guys doing his work The super short 5 feet 4 inch Stalin looked like a sleightly fit potato while his actual NKVD enforcers and military officers who carried out his orders were much fitter but whose impressive physiques were irrelevant next to the man who could have them shot Most mafia bosses from Capone onwards including Pablo Escobar and our own dear Dawood Ibrahim were not known for their beach toned bodies. The real tough ones who killed for them tended to be the lowest level guys who get paid the least and the most dispensable Indian political scene is full of the same . You regularly see lean, soft, or outright pot bellied men who have never lifted anything heavier than a phone being flanked by the six foot, gym built guards surrounding them like slaves. Even in the military the generals who actually moved armies are never the ones who could pass a fitness test . The extremely fit ones are the lowest paid soldiers while fat pot bellied men above them decided on how the fit men should fight , while they themselves stayed out of the bullets way So the six pack in cinema is less a symbol of power and more of a decoration . In real life, the man who owns the six pack always works under the man who never bothered to have a six pack — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 23, 2026

He went on to claim, "Mostly, the real life muscled six-packers work under thin, short , fat, lanky or pot bellied guys. In films, the guy with the toned biceps and six packs is automatically the toughest. In real life, that same guy is usually the one standing behind the short, balding, pot bellied man who has never seen the inside of a gym and is also paying the salary for the six-pack guy to live!"

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Napoleon, Stalin And Mafia Bosses: Varma Cites Real-Life Examples

To reinforce his point, Varma referred to Napoleon and Joseph Stalin, explaining how their influence had little to do with their physical appearance.

He wrote, "Napoleon was 5’6” with the physique of an overfed clerk, but still had most of Europe's tough guys doing his work. The super short five feet four inch Stalin looked like a sleightly fit potato while his actual NKVD enforcers and military officers who carried out his orders were much fitter but whose impressive physiques were irrelevant next to the man who could have them shot."

The filmmaker also brought up well-known underworld figures, including Al Capone, Pablo Escobar and Dawood Ibrahim. According to him, these crime bosses weren't known for muscular physiques, while the men who carried out violent acts on their behalf were often lower-ranking and easily replaceable.

Varma said the same contrast could be seen in Indian politics, where leaders who don't necessarily have athletic builds are frequently surrounded by tall, gym-trained security personnel.

He extended the comparison to the military, arguing that senior officers who make strategic decisions are not necessarily as physically fit as the soldiers who carry out their orders. In his view, the fittest personnel often occupy the lowest ranks, while senior leaders decide how they should fight from positions away from direct danger.

Summing up his argument, Varma concluded, "So, the six-pack in cinema is less a symbol of power and more of a decoration. In real life, the man who owns the six pack always works under the man who never bothered to have a six-pack!"

(With inputs from IANS)