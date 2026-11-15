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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Gopal Varma Defends Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Budget, Says Part 1 Cost Less Than Rs 800 Crore

Ram Gopal Varma Defends Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Budget, Says Part 1 Cost Less Than Rs 800 Crore

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has vigorously defended the box office run of the epic Ramayana. Claiming Part 1 cost just Rs 800 crores, he predicts massive, historic success for the film's Part 2.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varma debunks Ramayana Part 1's exaggerated budget claims.
  • He attributes lower cost to tax benefits, production deals.
  • Varma predicts Ramayana Part 2 will massively surpass first.
  • Ramayana Part 1 already grossed Rs 1288 crore globally.

Wading into the raging debate surrounding the financial viability of Nitesh Tiwari's successful mythological epic Ramayana, veteran director Ram Gopal Varma has openly come out in strong support of producer Namit Malhotra. With the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer already crossing a staggering Rs 1,288 crore at the global box office, critics have continuously questioned its actual profitability against a rumoured Rs 4,700 crore combined budget. However, firmly shutting down these negative financial speculations, Varma boldly claimed that the first instalment's production cost is significantly lower than publicly assumed.

'Budget Is Under Rs 800 Crore'

Taking to X on Sunday, Varma debunked the widespread belief that both parts of the mythological saga cost an equal amount to produce. "I got to know that the actual cost of Part 1 is a little less than Rs 800 crore," he revealed, explaining that this much lower figure factors in global tax benefits, subsidies, and mutually beneficial production deals.

Also Read: 'I Am In Financial Crisis': Sharad Kapoor Seeks Help, Says Was Bedridden For 2-3 Years | WATCH

Calling critics "stupid" for simply splitting the massive Rs 4,700 crore budget equally between the two films, he argued that just like pre-interval and post-interval sequences, the financial distribution of a two-part franchise is never strictly symmetrical.

'Part 2 Will Do 10 Times More'

Praising Namit Malhotra as the biggest filmmaker since Dadasaheb Phalke, Varma predicted unprecedented, historic success for the highly anticipated sequel slated for a 2028 release. Citing the staggering box office growth of Yash's KGF franchise, he asserted, "If KGF 2 did around 5 times more than KGF 1, I am convinced that Ramayana 2 will do 10 times more than Ramayana Part 1."

Confident in the film's monumental financial trajectory, Varma stated that the entire production cost for both cinematic instalments will easily be recovered by the sheer theatrical and non-theatrical revenues of the first part alone.

Also Read: 'Roadies' Contestant Shambhavi Sharma Alleges Marital Abuse; Says She Planned Suicide During Marriage To Suraj Berry

Ramayana's Box Office Collection

Released in theatres on November 5, just ahead of the festive Diwali weekend, Ramayana Part 1 has been setting the cash registers ringing. The highly anticipated film witnessed a massive surge in collections post the festival, officially crossing the coveted Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide in just eight days. Cementing its status as a global blockbuster, the magnum opus has now amassed an astounding Rs 1288 crore globally within ten days of its theatrical release, becoming only the eleventh Indian film in history to achieve this rare milestone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the claimed budget for Ramayana Part 1, according to Ram Gopal Varma?

Ram Gopal Varma states that the actual production cost for Ramayana Part 1 is less than Rs 800 crore. This figure accounts for global tax benefits, subsidies, and mutually beneficial production deals.

How much has Ramayana Part 1 earned at the global box office so far?

Ramayana Part 1 has accumulated an astounding Rs 1288 crore globally within ten days of its release. It crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in just eight days.

What are the box office predictions for Ramayana Part 2?

Ram Gopal Varma predicts that Ramayana Part 2 will achieve unprecedented success, potentially earning 10 times more than Part 1. He believes Part 1's revenue might even cover the entire production cost for both cinematic installments.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ram Gopal Varma Nitesh Tiwari Yash Namit Malhotra Ramayana Box Office
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