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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Charan Says He Turned Vegetarian For Peddi

Ram Charan Says He Turned Vegetarian For Peddi

Ram Charan opened up about his intense transformation for the film Peddi, and delved into the details about the preparation, training, and lifestyle changes behind the role.

By : Khushi Namdev | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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  • New film 'Peddi' to release June 4, featuring tribal talent.

South Indian actor Ram Charan is in the spotlight for his upcoming release Peddi. The movie speaks to peak athleticism as Ram’s character transforms from a cricketer to a wrestler and then to a sprinter. The character is deeply rooted and intense, and the actor has described the film as one that “is empowering of villages”.

Now that the film is all set to release on June 4, Ram Charan, during a press conference in Delhi, opened up about his character and revealed that he turned vegetarian for his role in Peddi.

Ram Charan Turned Vegetarian For Peddi

When asked about the kind of preparation the South Indian legend went through to build the body of a wrestler, achieve the lean look of a cricketer, and develop the skills of a sprinter, he revealed that he underwent the required training with patience.

However, what was even more revealing was that he turned vegetarian for Peddi, especially to look like a wrestler. 

He mentioned “I was not completely vegetarian for two years. Maybe for around eight to ten months, I followed a vegetarian diet for the film.”

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He also opened up about how he was 50-60 per cent vegetarian before the film, but the role of a wrestler turned him into a 100 per cent vegetarian. The role demanded that he look like a desi pehalwan and thus, he underwent the desi way of training like an Indian wrestler in the akhada [traditional wrestling arena].

‘Producer Paid Me Well’

Ram also received a thunderous round of applause from audiences for his amazing dancing skills. His fast-paced dance moves in songs like “Chikiri Chikiri,” “Rai Rai Raa Raa,” and “Hellallallo” are gaining popularity among viewers, with the hook steps also becoming widely loved.

When asked about how he dances so well, he replied in a witty manner. Smirking, he said, “Producer paid me well.”

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In the film, he dances alongside Janhvi, who had previously revealed in a funny manner that if you want to lose weight, just do a dance sequence with Ram.

Apart from Janhvi and Ram, Shruti Haasan also made a special appearance in the film as she grooved to the song Hellallallo.

Ram Charan further opened up about how the movie talks about identity while also revealing the deeply rooted problems of Indian society and villages. He took the stage to praise India’s archery team and said, “All the archers of India are from the tribals, inherently they have that talent of bow and arrow, so none of them come from the city or the YMCAs, they come from the tribals. So it is nice that some chairman of archery has found that talent from the tribals.”

About Peddi

Peddi is a Telugu sports action drama starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu, and Boman Irani. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and features music by AR Rahman. It is being positioned as a sports-action drama with a strong emotional and village backdrop.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main theme of the movie Peddi?

Peddi explores themes of identity and the deeply rooted problems found in Indian villages, with an empowering message for rural communities.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jahnvi Kapoor Boman Irani Ram CHaran Peddi Divendu Sharma Ram Charan Diet
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