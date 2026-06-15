Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Shot Recreated In Local Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Batter's 'Peddi' shot recreation went viral, sparking mixed reactions.

Batter risked wicket recreating cinematic shot, drew online criticism.

Ram Charan's sports drama

A video from a local cricket tournament has gone viral on social media after a batter appeared to recreate a signature shot from Ram Charan’s blockbuster film Peddi. The video has received mixed reactions online. Many hailed it as evidence of the actor’s massive popularity, calling it “Ram Charan craze”, others criticised the attempt as “unnecessary” and “risky”. Some even argued that such moments show “cinema ruining sports”.

‘Peddi’ Shot Recreated In Local Match

The viral video shows a batter attempting a shot similar to one performed by Ram Charan’s character Peddi in the film. The batter nearly lost his wicket during the attempt, but was handed a lifeline after a fielder failed to hold on to the catch.

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The video gained significant traction online, with social media users sharing a range of reactions.

One user wrote, “What Peddi created is not very new. These shots have existed in gully cricket for years and were simply picked up by the director.”

Another commented, “Ask them to play cricket, not perform a circus on the pitch!”

A third user joked, “Catch dropped... almost negative aura.”

Several others felt the batter had unnecessarily wasted a delivery while trying to imitate a cinematic moment.

About Peddi

Peddi is a sports-action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role and follows the journey of a determined athlete who overcomes extraordinary odds to achieve his goals.

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He excels in multiple sports before suffering a life-altering injury. Refusing to give up, he goes on to become a para-athlete and fights for the development of his village, eventually securing a railway station and train stop for the community.

Released on June 4 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Peddi is currently running in its second week in theatres. The film has earned Rs 307.98 crore worldwide so far, including Rs 256.23 crore from India, according to data available on Sacnilk.