Rakul Preet Singh Reacts After Jackky Bhagnani 'Calls' Their Marriage A 'Situationship'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakul Preet Singh is set to appear in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2'.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of Bollywood’s cutest couples, loved by fans for their chemistry. The duo tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a private ceremony in Goa. Now, two years after their wedding, Jackky has opened up about their relationship and made a surprising revelation, calling it a “situationship,” to which Rakul has reacted.

Rakul Preet Singh Reacts

Responding to Jackky’s statement on calling their relationship a 'situationship', the actress posted a story resharing a post from a reputed news report, where she wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversation deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

Rakul added that their relationship is not about depending on each other for happiness. She explained that it’s not about expecting things like vacations from one another, as she is independent enough to plan her own. She believes there are more meaningful things to focus on in life than such expectations.





Evolution Of Relationship

Recently, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh appeared on a YouTube channel, where they spoke about the evolution of their relationship. Jackky shared that they did not come together to fill any emotional void in each other’s lives. He said they are mature individuals who have seen ups and downs in life and believe in being happy on their own. According to him, if a person is unhappy within, no relationship can fix that.

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No Pressure In Relationship

Jackky further mentioned that neither of them places unrealistic expectations on each other, which helps them avoid disappointment. Rakul believes in maintaining her individuality, whether it’s planning her own trips or giving each other personal space. Speaking about the growing trend of “situationships,” Jackky said many people prefer them today because they don’t want pressure in relationships.

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‘Our Relationship Is Like A Situationship’

Jackky explained that even though they are married, their bond is somewhat like a situationship—meaning they are together by choice, not by pressure. He emphasised that the most important aspect of their relationship is openness. He shared that he can talk to Rakul about anything; even if an ex calls him, he takes the call on speaker without hiding anything, which makes him feel free and honest in the relationship.

Upcoming Film

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.