Rakul Preet Singh On OTT Vs Theatres And Nepotism At India@2047

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRakul Preet Singh On OTT Vs Theatres And Nepotism At India@2047

At the India@2047 Youth Conclave, Rakul Preet Singh discusses OTT vs theatres, career longevity, discipline and the changing landscape of cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)

ABP Network’s India@2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi turned the spotlight on individual journeys and personal grit as leaders from politics, sports, innovation and entertainment shared insights on shaping India’s future. Among them, actor Rakul Preet Singh offered a candid look at her career path, speaking about discipline, rejection, nepotism and the resilience required to survive in the film industry.

Among the prominent speakers from the entertainment industry was actor Rakul Preet Singh, who spoke candidly about her career journey, discipline, mental wellness, nepotism, fitness, and the evolving nature of cinema across theatres and OTT platforms.

On Nepotism, Rejections And The Long Road Ahead

Addressing the nepotism debate, Rakul offered a balanced perspective. She said success is less about access and more about endurance, noting that while opportunities may exist, the journey can be long and demanding. She cautioned young aspirants against delusion, emphasising that rejection is part of the process and craft must be continuously refined.

She also spoke openly about family privilege, stating that if her own children ever enter the industry, she would support them, while stressing that sustainability depends on talent and hard work.

Army Roots, Discipline And Career Choices

Tracing her discipline back to her army upbringing, Rakul shared how structure and routine shaped her personality early in life. From mathematics honours to modelling, she credited her parents for being her strongest support system, especially during the uncertain building phase of her career.

She stressed that family backing plays a crucial role in emotional stability, saying half the battle is already won when one feels secure at home.

OTT Vs Theatres And Career Longevity

On the theatre-versus-OTT debate, Rakul agreed with Aamir Khan’s view that every platform comes with both advantages and drawbacks. While OTT has expanded reach and storytelling possibilities, she warned that rapid releases could hurt theatrical business in the long run.

She cited Runway 34 as an example of a strong film that deserved a better theatrical outcome but benefited from OTT visibility post-pandemic.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Rakul Preet Singh Runway 34 India @ 2047 Youth Conclave OTT Vs Theatre Debate Bollywood OTT Films Rakul Preet Interview
