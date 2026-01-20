Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rakul Preet Singh On De De Pyaar De 2 At India@2047 Youth Conclave: 'Ajay Devgn Is The Most Secured Actor To...'

Rakul Preet Singh On De De Pyaar De 2 At India@2047 Youth Conclave: 'Ajay Devgn Is The Most Secured Actor To...'

At the India@2047 Youth Conclave, Rakul Preet Singh speaks about discipline, nepotism, De De Pyaar De 2, OTT vs theatres, fitness and sustaining longevity in Bollywood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:51 PM (IST)

ABP Network is hosting its much-anticipated India@2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue on the aspirations, responsibilities and challenges of India’s young population. The day-long event is witnessing participation from political leaders, social innovators, sportspersons and voices from culture and entertainment, all coming together to discuss the roadmap towards a developed India by the year 2047.

Among the prominent speakers from the entertainment industry was actor Rakul Preet Singh, who spoke candidly about her career journey, discipline, mental wellness, nepotism, fitness, and the evolving nature of cinema across theatres and OTT platforms.

‘De De Pyaar De 2 Is Very Special To Me’

Talking about her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul described the project as deeply personal. She highlighted how rare it is for a commercial film to offer an author-backed role for a woman. According to her, the character allows a woman to drive the narrative forward, something she values immensely as an actor.

She also reflected on inner balance and well-being, explaining that peace and happiness define how one carries themselves. “Happiness is a state of being,” she said, adding that mental calm and managing pressure are key factors behind personal growth and confidence.

Ajay Devgn, Security And Creative Space

Rakul praised her De De Pyaar De co-star Ajay Devgn, calling him one of the most secure and sensible actors she has worked with. She remarked that an insecure actor would never allow a franchise to evolve the way Ajay has, adding that his confidence allows others to shine.

Fitness, Trolling And Life Mantras

Rakul also opened up about a physiotherapy incident that left her bedridden for a month, yet she continued shooting De De Pyaar De 2, even performing an 80 kg deadlift without a safety belt.

Sharing her personal mantra, she said discipline governs everything—from food and sleep to screen time. On online trolling, she revealed her approach is simple: block out the noise, focus on work, and protect mental peace.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Ajay Devgn Rakul Preet Singh De De Pyaar De 2 India@2047 Youth Conclave India @ 2047 Youth Conclave OTT Vs Theatres
