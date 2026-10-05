Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakul Preet Singh denied reports linking her to IT searches.

She denied benami property or illegal foreign remittances.

IT searched premises linked to Rakul, Bhagnani, and Studios.

Searches investigated alleged foreign remittance for film activities.

Rakul Preet Singh has denied what she described as “false, malicious and speculative” reports linking her to Income Tax searches over alleged financial irregularities. The actor clarified that the search was not related to her and said that, as someone from an Armed Forces background, she has always worked hard and complied with her tax obligations. She also denied holding any benami property.

Rakul further clarified that she is not involved in any “illegal foreign remittance”, either in her personal capacity or on behalf of any production house.

Her statement came after reports claimed that the Income Tax Department had conducted search operations at 12 premises reportedly linked to Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.

Rakul Preet Singh On Income Tax Searches

The 35-year-old actor took to social media to issue a clarification after her name was linked to the recent Income Tax searches. “It’s heartbreaking to see that there’s a growing trend amongst the self-styled online reporters & some mainstream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let’s therefore set the record straight once and for all. The IT search was not pertaining to me,” she wrote.

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Rakul went on to highlight her Armed Forces background and described herself as a “law-abiding” citizen who has been paying her taxes since the age of 20. She also denied holding any “benami property” on behalf of anyone in India or abroad and said she does not accept expensive gifts of that nature.

“Let it be known that I am from an Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hard work & as a responsible, law-abiding citizen, have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years. I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in a personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither has ANYONE EVER gifted me any property at any time, nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle.”

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The actor also urged media outlets to retract “false, malicious and speculative” reports and clarify the facts.

“I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business, however big, has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood,” she added.

It’s heartbreaking to see that There’s a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let’s therefore set the record straight once for all. The IT search was not pertaining to me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years. I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle. I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood. — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 5, 2026

Income Tax Searches Linked To Illegal Foreign Remittance

In September, the Income Tax Department reportedly conducted searches at 12 locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios, which has produced films including the Drishyam franchise.

According to reports, the tax authorities were acting on information alleging that substantial funds were being moved out of the country in connection with film shoots, foreign distribution and production-related activities.