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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRakhi Sawant To Enter Lock Upp 2? Fans Speculate Wildcard Twist After Netflix Video

Rakhi Sawant To Enter Lock Upp 2? Fans Speculate Wildcard Twist After Netflix Video

Lock Upp 2 drama continues as a Rakhi Sawant promo video sparks entry rumours. She humorously comments on contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Shreya Kalra and Ram Kapoor.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Makers have not officially confirmed Rakhi Sawant's show entry.

Lock Upp 2 has been keeping viewers entertained with its daily arguments, unexpected twists and changing equations inside the house. Now, a new promotional video featuring Rakhi Sawant has sparked fresh rumours that the reality TV star could soon make an appearance on the show.

Netflix Video Leaves Fans Wondering

The rumours gained momentum after Netflix India released a promotional video featuring Rakhi Sawant. In the video, she shared her trademark witty takes on several contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola, Sunita Ahuja, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor and others, giving her candid and humorous opinion on their time inside the Lock Upp 2 house. 

In the video, Rakhi said, “Ab aapko Lock Upp 2 Saturday se Thursday dekhne ko milega. Hain na breaking news. Dekho main aapke lie kya chatpate breaking news lekar aati hun. Ab sab samose, vada pav, popcorn lekar television ke samne baith jao. Only Netflix [You’ll now be able to see Lock Upp 2 from Saturday to Thursday. I brought breaking news from you. Now, sit back with samosa, vada pav or popcorn and enjoy the show on Netflix.]”

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While she did not confirm that she would be entering the show, her remarks were enough to get fans talking. Soon after the promo was released, social media was flooded with reactions, with many viewers wondering whether a wildcard entry is on the cards.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

Shreya Kalra Continues To Grab Attention Inside The House

Among the contestants, Shreya Kalra remains one of the most talked-about names this season. Her outspoken nature and involvement in several heated exchanges have kept her in the spotlight, and Rakhi also had a few playful comments about her in the promo.

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Although the makers have not officially announced Rakhi Sawant's entry, her appearance in the promotional video has certainly increased curiosity around the show.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rakhi Sawant's potential entry generating interest?

Rakhi Sawant is known for bringing humour, outspoken opinions, and entertainment. Fans hope she will bring drama and shake up the show's dynamics.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Gaurav Khanna Ram Kapoor Shreya Kalra Lock Upp 2
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