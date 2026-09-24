Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with co-star Komal Rani, not wife.

Rakhi Sawant criticized Govinda for neglecting his loyal wife Sunita.

Sunita Ahuja expressed feeling betrayed amidst marital scrutiny.

Rakhi Sawant has strongly criticised Govinda over a viral video of the actor visiting Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his Rupa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Govinda visited the temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, but was accompanied by Komal instead of his wife, Sunita Ahuja. The video of the two has since been going viral on social media.

Rakhi Sawant Slams Govinda

Rakhi Sawant shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen expressing her anger at Govinda. She criticised him for visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani. Rakhi said, “Hey Chichi bhaiya, Govinda ji, what has happened to you? At such a big Lalbaug Ganpati, you took that Rupa, Komal, whoever she is… This is very wrong. You should have taken your wife Sunita ji with you, with whom you have spent 40 years of your life. You did something very wrong. Why didn’t you take Sunita ji with you?”

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Rakhi Sawant further said, “Sunita ji has always stood by you and you should stand by your wife. It is not right to roam around like this with another woman. You should have taken your wife. There is no point in living separately like this. No matter what you do, Sunita ji will never leave you alone. You will be with her. Who is this Komal? Okay, keep the actress aside.”

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‘Sunita Ji Gave Birth To Your Children…’

She further said, “Govinda ji, what is this, roaming around with someone else’s wife? Who is she? Take your wife with you. Take Sunita ji with you. You have been together for 40 years. She gave birth to your children and raised them. You have a big heart, yaar, what are you doing? Okay, she has also become silent.”

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At the end, Rakhi Sawant appealed to Govinda to forget the past and return to his wife. Rakhi said, “If someone who lost their way in the morning returns home by evening, they are not considered lost. Come on, forget everything, yaar. It’s not a good thing. Don’t do this, Govinda ji, you are such a good person.”

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Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani

Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the night of September 22 with his co-star from the film ‘Rupa’, Komal Rani. Both were seen in traditional outfits. Sindoor from Lalbaugcha Raja’s feet was also visible on Komal’s forehead and in the parting of her hair. Before Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja. However, she was alone at the time. Sunita offered prayers to Bappa and sought his blessings.

'Insaan Dhokebaaz Hota Hai': Sunita Ahuja

A video of Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja also went viral after he was seen with Komal. While speaking to the paparazzi, she said, “No matter how much you love human beings, there is no benefit, they only betray you. It is better to love animals, they are always loyal to you. Human beings are deceitful.”

It may be noted that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s married life has been in the news for some time. Sunita has made several statements to the media about Govinda’s relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar. After the two were spotted together at the airport, Sunita also took a dig at Govinda, and called him her "sugar daddy".